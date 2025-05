Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple’s premium wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 launched almost three years ago. The tech giant has added new features to the second-generation AirPods Pro every year since, but many of us are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the AirPods Pro 3.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, you might have to wait a little longer. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the AirPods Pro 3 might not arrive until 2026. The supply chain expert also suggested that the long-awaited AirPods Max 2 could follow in 2027.

Arguably Apple’s most popular product after the iPhone, the AirPods Pro have long set the standard for wireless earbuds. Last year, Apple introduced the AirPods 4 and a new variant with active noise cancellation, bringing ANC to its more affordable earbuds for the very first time.

But with rumours suggesting a redesign for both the earbuds and the charging case, as well as new health-tracking features, the AirPods Pro 3 could be Apple’s best earbuds yet. Here’s everything we know so far – including the expected release date, price and what new features could be on the way.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Release date

There’s no official release date given for the AirPods Pro 3 – Apple has yet to even confirm that they exist – but there are plenty of rumours around when they will launch.

Back in February, for example, Apple insider Mark Gurman reported that the AirPods Pro 3 are just “months away” from launch. Apple has previously released its AirPods Pro earbuds alongside a new phone, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they launch sometime in September with the rumoured iPhone 17. However, more recent rumours contradict Gurman’s estimate and suggest that the AirPods Pro 3 might not launch until 2026. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the “AirPods may not see significant updates” until next year, adding that the rumoured addition of infrared cameras to Apple’s new earbuds (more on that rumour later) is causing the production delay.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Price

There aren’t any pricing rumours surrounding the AirPods Pro 3 just yet, but earbuds and headphones don’t tend to fluctuate in price very much. In 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 launched at £249, and Apple lowered the price in 2023 to £229 when it launched a new charging case with USB-C.

I don’t think the AirPods Pro 3 will cost significantly more than this, though it’s likely Apple will bump it back up to £249 rather than stick with the £229 price tag of the AirPods Pro 2.

The base AirPods 4 cost £129 and the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation cost £279, so they’re certain to cost more than that. In fact, the AirPods 3 cost £169, so Apple increased the price by £10. A return to a £249 price tag isn’t really out of the realm of possibility.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Design and specs

If the rumours are to be believed, the AirPods Pro 3 have been in the works for a number of years, and they’re set to get a big design upgrade.

In October 2023, Gurman claimed that the AirPods Pro will be updated with a new design and a faster H3 chip, giving it even better active noise cancellation.

Earlier this February, Apple filed a patent which described a change to the way the earbuds’ touch controls work. According to the patent, users will be able to perform vertical control movements on a non-capacitive surface, meaning you could theoretically increase the volume while wearing gloves.

I think they’ll look broadly the same, however, white AirPods with short stems. The tech giant doesn’t seem to deviate very much when it comes to design. They’re so distinctive that I can’t see them shifting on colour, either.

The charging case will almost certainly boast USB-C connectivity, seeing as Apple has pretty much shifted all its devices over to the new standard, and it’s very likely the AirPods Pro 3 will borrow design features from the fourth-generation charging case.

Apple got rid of the physical “setup button” on the AirPods 4’s rear, replacing it with a capacitive sensor on the front of the case, just under the LED sensor. The indicator all but disappears when it’s not in use. The case was also slimmer and lighter, and I expect the AirPods Pro 3 to gain a similar charging case when it’s released.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Features

Now, here’s the most exciting part about the AirPods Pro 3 – the features. While sound and active noise cancellation are expected to get better, it’s the features that could really make the earbuds shine.

Firstly, they could be crammed full of health and fitness features. The all-new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 can track your heart rate, and according to Mark Gurman, this feature could also come to the AirPods Pro 2. He said in December 2024 that Apple was working on in-ear heart rate monitoring for health and fitness purposes, meaning you could track your heart rate while exercising without having to wear an Apple Watch. He also suggested that Apple was researching in-ear temperature sensors.

In March 2025, Bloomberg reported that the new AirPods Pro 3 will also be able to translate conversations in real-time. The AirPods Pro 3 will reportedly be able to detect the language of the person you’re speaking to, and relay the translation into the wearer’s ear, something facilitated by the Translate app.

Lastly, Apple is reportedly testing infrared cameras in the AirPods themselves, though this is probably a few years away, so not a feature for the AirPods Pro 3. Mark Gurman said these cameras would be used for AI, and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said they might help with spatial audio experiences and could potentially allow for gesture control.

