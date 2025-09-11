Here’s where to pre-order the Apple AirPods Pro 3

Apple has revealed the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3, the first major upgrade to its top-end wireless earbuds in three years. Announced alongside the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air, the latest AirPods cost £219 and will officially launch on 19 September.

Noise cancellation is the headline upgrade this year. Apple says the AirPods Pro 3 block up to twice as much sound as the AirPods Pro 2, and four times more than the original model. The buds themselves are smaller, fit more securely and come with foam-infused tips in five sizes, including a new XXS option for a more stable in-ear fit.

They also boast a slimmer charging case, a refined design and longer battery life, up to eight hours with ANC turned on, and as first teased at WWDC, live translation is finally here. The AirPods Pro 3 are available to pre-order now.

Beyond fitness and noise-cancellation, Apple’s earbuds now have an IP57 rating, meaning they can withstand sweat, water and dust, which is a first for the AirPods. Apple also says the improved seal will help with passive isolation, making music and calls sound clearer in noisy environments.

Transparency mode will also last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and the conversation boost feature, which automatically amplifies voices in busy places like restaurants, will now kick in without needing to be toggled and the hearing protection feature will be rolled out in the UK.

The new Airpods Pro 3 feaure real-time translation ( Apple )

Live translation is also finally arriving in iOS 26. It’s a feature that lets two people hold a conversation in different languages. Apple says it currently supports English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish, with Italian, Japanese, Korean and Chinese promised by the end of the year.

Surprisingly, Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 are available to pre-order now for just £219 in the UK, undercutting the AirPods Pro 2 by £10 (£229, Argos.co.uk). They officially launch next week on 19 September.

