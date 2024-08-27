Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Once the butt of a million jokes and memes, Apple’s AirPods have emerged as one of the company’s bestselling products ever created. Since the first-generation wireless earbuds launched in 2016, AirPods have ballooned in popularity.

While Apple doesn’t break down sales of its wireless earbuds, analysts estimated in 2021 that it sold 120m in 2021 and 82m in 2022 – making them the company’s second biggest product after the iPhone.

But we didn’t see any new AirPods launch last year. Now, with Apple getting ready to host its next event on Monday 9 September, analysts are anticipating the tech giant will, alongside the iPhone 16, unveil new wireless earbuds.

The company hasn’t released a new pair of AirPods since the AirPods Pro 2 in 2022, and it hasn’t released an entry-level pair of earbuds since the AirPods 3 in 2021. The latest reports suggest that Apple is set to launch two new AirPods 4 models in September. Here’s everything we know so far, from release date to price to specs and features.

Apple AirPods 4 release date: When could the earbuds launch?

Two new pairs of AirPods are coming later this year according to reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman. In mid-March, the leaker reported that Apple’s suppliers would begin production of two new fourth-generation AirPods in May, and will release them in September or October to coincide with the iPhone 16 launch.

Apple has just announced that it will be hosting its next Apple event on Monday 9 September, which is where we predict the company will unveil the AirPods 4. They should have a similar (if not the same) release cycle as the iPhone 16, with pre-orders opening on Friday 13 September, before going on general sale the following Friday.

A follow-up to the AirPods 3 from 2021, Gurman doesn’t expect a new pair of AirPods Pro to launch until 2025, but one of the AirPods 4 models might have active noise cancellation (like the Pros). Gurman also expects Apple to launch a new pair of AirPods Max (the company’s over-ear wireless headphones) at the same time.

Apple AirPods 4 price: How much could they cost?

We don’t have many rumours about the potential price of the two new Apple AirPods 4 models, but we can speculate based on the current rumour cycle. Apple is reportedly going to be discontinuing both the AirPods 2 (was £129, now £99, Amazon.co.uk) and AirPods 3 (was £179, now £159, Amazon.co.uk) when the two new AirPods 4 models launch.

The AirPods 2 have always been seen as a cheaper version of the AirPods 3, which have a better design and fit. If the rumours are true, we expect that the AirPods 4 without ANC will be a direct replacement for the AirPods 2, while the AirPods 4 with ANC tech will replace the AirPods 3.

The AirPods 2 retail for £129, the AirPods 3 retail for £179 and the AirPods Pro cost £229. We don’t expect the AirPods 4 to be as expensive as the AirPods Pro, but we reckon they’ll cost more than the AirPods 2. We’re speculating here, but based on the AirPods 2 and 3 prices, the AirPods 4 without ANC could cost around £149 and the AirPods 4 with ANC could cost £179.

Apple AirPods 4 design, features and specs

Right now, little is known about the AirPods 4’s design, features and specs, but Mark Gurman’s Bloomberg report has given us a bit more insight.

According to the insider, the two new fourth-generation AirPods are codenamed B768(E) and B768(M). The E stands for entry-level and the M stands for mid-tier.

Gurman says that both models will have a new design, improved fit and boast charging cases with a USB-C port. The mid-tier version, however, will get active noise cancellation and a case similar to the ones found on the AirPods Pro with speakers on the underside for Find My support. We’re hoping the entry-level pair will have a shorter design like the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro.

As part of iOS 18, Gurman also states that the AirPods Pro will gain a hearing aid mode, and Apple is reportedly working on a hearing-test feature. A future pair of AirPods Pro could also feature low-resolution cameras that could scan the user’s environment. This won’t be available on the AirPods 4, however, and is still a while away.

In terms of what we hope to see on the AirPods 4 besides USB-C, an improved design and active noise-cancelling? We’d like to see Apple improve the sound quality on the AirPods 4 – while the AirPods 3’s sound good, the sound on the AirPods Pro is much better. Improving the overall controls on the buds and bringing volume sliders onto the entry-level model would be very welcome, too. This is unlikely, however, as it would leave little room for Apple to differentiate the AirPods 4 from the AirPods Pro.

Best AirPods deals right now

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The AirPods pro earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model”, praised our tech critic David Phelan in his review. They also featured in our review of the best wireless earbuds, with our tester noting they “fit the ear well and stay put securely, and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation”. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now’s the time to snap them up, as they’ve been reduced to less than £200.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on wireless earbuds and other tech offers, try the links below:

For more savings on headphones, check out our guide to the best AirPods deals