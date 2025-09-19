The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Sommeliers love Naked Wines – and this deal gets you 12 bottles for less than £6 each
If you don’t like a bottle you receive, you get the credit back to try something new
If you’re anything like us, your autumn will involve plenty of candle-lit dinner parties and sofa time (watching The Celebrity Traitors). So, if you’re looking for a quality bottle of plonk to carry you into cosy season, you’ll be pleased to know that Naked Wines is running a limited-time offer on a 12-bottle case, which sees the price of a bottle being less than £6.
Founded in 2008, Naked Wines has helped to make great wine more accessible. Not only does it help boost the profile of independent winemakers around the world, but the retailer also allows wine lovers to discover high-quality bottles at affordable price points.
The wine service is hugely popular with sommeliers. Libby Brodie, a qualified wine consultant, told The Independent: “A massive point of difference when compared to other platforms and shops is the immediacy of contact with the actual winemakers themselves.”
Naked Wines really puts the customer front and centre – you pay £25 a month into a wine account to spend on future orders. If you don’t like a wine you receive, you get the credit back to try something new and the brand’s site tailors recommendations to your taste. “Online, you can give feedback and ask questions direct to the winemaker – and they write back,” explains Brodie.
“It cuts out the middleman and the winemakers love it as they get to know what people are actually loving (or not),” Brodie adds. “It makes the experience so much more informative and collaborative.”
If you’re yet to try Naked Wines, the brand is currently offering £80 off your first case. This impressive deal means you can sample 12 carefully curated bottles of premium wine for less than £6 each.
To benefit from the savings, enter the code WINES80, and you’ll be automatically signed up as a Naked Wines Angel (the brand’s name for its members). The exact bottles in the welcome case remain a surprise, but the curated selection will give you a taste of what to expect with your membership.
