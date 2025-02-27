Waitrose’s viral pistachio Easter egg is back – and it’s even better

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It might seem like Christmas was only yesterday, but for those eagerly anticipating the next bank holiday, it’s time to countdown to Easter (owing to the fact it’s a little later this year, with Easter Sunday landing on 20 April, you will be counting a while). The four-day weekend is a firm favourite for many thanks to the spring-like weather, delicious food and of course Easter eggs.

Many of us favour classic chocolate offerings such as Cadbury’s creme eggs or mini eggs, while others seek savoury alternatives such as cheese easter eggs. Meanwhile, in recent years, differently shaped chocolate goodies have served up most of the Easter fun (M&S’s highland cow springs to mind).

So, we were excited to spot that Waitrose has brought back its viral pistachio egg. Shaped like a pistachio nut, it features Fairtrade cocoa and white chocolate and is studded with real pistachios nibs – and this year they’ve upped the nib quantity. Tempted to buy this niche Easter egg? The IndyBest team got their hands on it last year and awarded it four stars out of five, praising it for being “delicious”.

Keep reading for everything else you need to know about this decadent Easter treat.

Waitrose the cracking pistachio: £17, Waitrose.com

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

This luxe-looking Easter egg features a white chocolate and caramelised sugar shell and a pistachio green inner ‘nut’.

Upon tasting the outer shell, our team found it to be really smooth and creamy, with the caramelised sugar swirled into the white chocolate creating notes of butterscotch on the tongue. The inner pistachio egg is dotted with real pistachio pieces that create a nice texture, the sweetness is offset with a saltiness from the pistachios and subtle pistachio flavour.

There’s no doubt that the aesthetic offers an unusual element to Easter egg hunts and Easter Sunday dinner tables, and it’s ideal for those who love pistachio nuts. Plus, it’s made using Fairtrade cocoa and presented in recyclable packaging, too.

While the £17 price point is a premium cost for an Easter egg, we think this could be a posh chocolate treat if you’re looking to splurge or spoil someone.

Looking for the perfect seasonal plonk? We’ve rounded up the best Easter wines