The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Industry experts share the best supermarket whiskies from Aldi, Tesco and more
From American bourbon to single malt scotch, these are the handpicked bottles to buy
- 1Bankhall single maltRead review£252Glenmorangie the original 12 years old single malt whiskyRead review£41 £29
- 3Laphroaig 10 Year OldRead review£434Smokeshead Islay single malt scotch whiskyRead review£41
- 5Michter's small batch Kentucky straight bourbon whiskyRead review£62 £566Redbreast 12-year-oldRead review£64
- 7Buffalo Trace Kentucky straight bourbonRead review£27
From Speyside to The Dalmore, the best whiskies combine expert distillation and maturation into fascinating depths of flavour. But as collectibility and scarcity drive up the prices of high-end bottles, many single-malt fans are turning to supermarkets for a dram.
A shift in the market has seen whisky lovers seek out affordability rather than prestige, whether it’s millennials mixing up an old-fashioned or Gen Z discovering whisky sours.
Though not all whiskies from supermarkets hit the mark, many are exceptional – three of Aldi’s have been named among the best in the world, while Lidl has previously won gold at the World Whisky Awards. “You can find great whisky available at almost every price point,” says Billy Abbott, author of a Philosophy of Whisky. “While more affordable whiskies will often not have the bells and whistles of more expensive bottles, you can find great quality wherever you look.”
This democratisation of whisky is partly due to some interesting changes in perception. Historically, whisky was seen as the working-class drink of choice – but the popularity of Scottish distilleries among the wealthy in the late 1800s turned it into an upper-class staple. For more than a century, whisky was regarded not only as a luxury spirit but as a fairly stodgy “old man” drink of choice.
Yet it’s more popular than ever among younger generations, thanks to social media, cocktail culture and the increasing availability of high-quality whisky at affordable prices. If you want a great whisky at a fair price, you’ll find it here.
If you’re also interested in lighter beverages, we have rounded up the best supermarket wines and best supermarket champagne here.
There are, roughly speaking, five styles of whisky: Scottish scotch, Irish whisky, American whisky, Canadian whisky and Japanese whisky. Production styles also vary across regions; we’ve single malts and blends, as well as cask strength and peated whiskies. Blended and Irish whiskeys have a broad appeal thanks to their smoothness, but American Bourbon has seen a surge in popularity in recent years (its sweeter flavour profile makes it a great gateway spirit).
Meet the experts
Joanne Gould is a journalist with a decade of experience writing about food and drink. She’s written about every type of whisky there is for dozens of publications, from scotch and single malt to blended and bourbon.
Jonathan Hatchman is a whisky expert with years under his belt reviewing the best spirits, with tests of the best Japanese whiskies, bourbon, and rye.
Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s award-winning drinks-themed travel series The Three Drinkers and is frequently heard across TV and radio.
1Bankhall single malt
- ABV: 40%
Described as a “bold, youthful whisky bursting with personality” by Smith, this spirit is crafted in Blackpool but inspired by American styles. It’s made with English barley and aged for just over three years, in charred virgin oak. “This small-batch gem delivers vibrant notes of orange marmalade, vanilla, dried fruits, and mint, with a dash of cinnamon and dark chocolate,” Smith describes. “Triple-distilled and matured in ex-bourbon, ex-sherry and virgin oak casks, it’s rich, versatile, and equally at home sipped over ice on sunny days as it is by the fire on winter evenings.” Though it usually costs £25, it’s even cheaper with a Nectar loyalty card, which takes the price down to £18.
2Glenmorangie the original 12 years old single malt whisky
- ABV: 40%
“This 12 year old single malt is good value at full price as an approachably smooth and silky dram with lots of stone fruit and sweetness,” Gould says. Better yet, it's also currently on offer at Waitrose for just £29, so is well worth picking up. As for how to drink it, while it’s “great for a nightcap on its own, it pairs nicely with gingery mixers,” she says.
3Laphroaig 10 Year Old
- ABV: 40%
Hatchman says he’s always got a bottle of Laphroaig 10-Year-Old on the go at home, as “it’s just such an exemplary Islay single malt with unapologetically bold character, with a punch of medicinal peat smoke, iodine and just a whisper of seaweed.” But what really sets it apart is the “10-Year-Old’s consistency and maturity, with some of the harsher edges rounded off and a more complex finish,” says Hatchman, adding that “the no-age-statement expression is also great.”
4Smokeshead Islay single malt scotch whisky
- ABV: 40%
“Islay fans who like their whiskies super smokey should head to Morrisons where Smokehead Islay Single Malt is currently in stock,” Gould advises. “Not for the fainthearted, this uber-peaty, woody whisky has a slight sherried style and is just waiting for autumn to draw in.”
5Michter's small batch Kentucky straight bourbon whisky
- ABV: 45.7%
“Michter’s is one of my favourite distilleries, producing some truly incredible bourbon, rye and sour mash American whiskeys,” Hatchman says. His favourite? Michter’s US 1 Small Batch Kentucky straight bourbon from the core range. “It’s an absolute benchmark of both the style and the distillery’s approach to whiskey production.” Though great for cocktails, this is definitely a bourbon to drink neat, or with a couple of ice cubes at most, Hatchman suggests. “The whiskey has gorgeous vanilla and corn notes, as are typical of bourbon, plus a really nice richness alongside slight caramel notes.”
6Redbreast 12-year-old
- ABV: 40%
“Although the 15- and 21-year-old expressions are particularly celebrated, the 12-year-old is often overlooked,” Hatchman says. “It’s an excellent introduction to great Irish whiskey, matured in a combination of American oak barrels and Spanish oak Oloroso sherry butts.” Despite having “all of the smoothness associated with Irish whiskey, it’s also bold with loads of baking spice character and a delicious, buttery finish that lingers.”
7Buffalo Trace Kentucky straight bourbon
- ABV: 40%
“Carrying the pioneering spirit of early American settlers, this bourbon is crafted at one of the country’s oldest distilleries, where the liquor is aged to perfection, using the region’s rich grains and pure limestone water,” Smith explains. “This deep amber bourbon delights with a complex nose of vanilla, mint, and molasses, while the palate offers a harmonious blend of brown sugar, spice, and a smooth sweetness.” Perfect for fans of an old-fashioned and bourbon lovers, it’s also won plenty of awards.
What are the best supermarket whiskeys for 2025?
Whether you’re looking to delve into American distilleries or stay closer to home with a Scottish single-malt, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to supermarket whiskeys. For less than £30, Bankhall Single Malt Whisky impresses thanks to its harmonious blend of herbaceous woods, warming toasted spices and a touch of fruit, while Glenmorangie the original 12 years old single malt whisky at Waitrose, is a must-try for its silky-smooth texture.
Find more bargain bottles in our expert guide to the best supermarket wines