M&S’s £20 Easter dine-in deal can feed a family of four – here’s my full review

With the long bank holiday weekend stretching out before us, your thoughts may have turned to what you’re going to eat on Easter Sunday (aside from all those chocolate eggs, that is). Well, don’t panic, as M&S has unveiled its family dine-in deal – and it costs just £5 per head.

Whether it’s indulging in Italian food, rustling up a roast or tucking into pizzas, M&S’s dine-in range takes the guesswork out of meal times.

With dishes to rival restaurants and prices per head to challenge a lunchtime meal deal, it’s not hard to see the appeal. As for its Easter offering, you can choose a main dish and three family-sized sides for £20, serving four people.

Just like its other dine-in deals, the dishes are pre-prepared and ready-to-cook for the ultimate fuss-free meal. From a salt and pepper chicken and vegetarian nut roast to wild garlic salmon, the mains are indulgent and varied, while the sides span vegetables, smashed potatoes, spring greens and more.

With Easter celebrations just around the corner, I got my hands on some of the dishes to see if the dine-in deal can feed a family come Sunday. From where to shop the deal to my full review, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s Easter dine-in range.

