M&S’s £20 Easter dine-in deal can feed a family of four – here’s my full review

You can choose a main, plus three sides

Daisy Lester
Thursday 17 April 2025 07:28 EDT
The dine-in deal is available online at Ocado and in-store
The dine-in deal is available online at Ocado and in-store (iStock/The Independent )

With the long bank holiday weekend stretching out before us, your thoughts may have turned to what you’re going to eat on Easter Sunday (aside from all those chocolate eggs, that is). Well, don’t panic, as M&S has unveiled its family dine-in deal – and it costs just £5 per head.

Whether it’s indulging in Italian food, rustling up a roast or tucking into pizzas, M&S’s dine-in range takes the guesswork out of meal times.

With dishes to rival restaurants and prices per head to challenge a lunchtime meal deal, it’s not hard to see the appeal. As for its Easter offering, you can choose a main dish and three family-sized sides for £20, serving four people.

Just like its other dine-in deals, the dishes are pre-prepared and ready-to-cook for the ultimate fuss-free meal. From a salt and pepper chicken and vegetarian nut roast to wild garlic salmon, the mains are indulgent and varied, while the sides span vegetables, smashed potatoes, spring greens and more.

With Easter celebrations just around the corner, I got my hands on some of the dishes to see if the dine-in deal can feed a family come Sunday. From where to shop the deal to my full review, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s Easter dine-in range.

M&S Easter dine-in deal

M&S easter dine in
  • Included : One main, three sides
  • Available: In-store and online 16-21 April
  • Why we love it
    • Generous portions
    • Easy to cook
  • Take note
    • Doesn't come with extras like dessert and wine

What’s included in the M&S Easter dine-in deal?

The M&S Easter dine-in deal is all about hearty, sharing-style food for the entire family. The portions are very generous, with three sides and a main dish, serving up to four people. When it comes to choosing your centrepiece, there’s a 2.2kg salt and pepper chicken (£12, Ocado.com), bone-in tender roast lamb shoulder (£15, Ocado.com), vegetarian nut roast (£12, Ocado.com), roast in the bag wild garlic salmon side (£15, Ocado.com) and boneless ultimate British pork crackling joint (£15, Ocado.com).

When it comes to sides, you can choose three dishes. There’s a butternut roasting tray (Ocado.com), honey roasted carrots (Ocado.com), salt and pepper wedges (Ocado.com), smashed potatoes (Ocado.com), spring greens (Ocado.com), cheesy green vegetable bake (Ocado.com) and roast potatoes (Ocado.com).

m&s easter dine in
You get one main and three sides in the deal (Daisy Lester )

M&S’s Easter dine-in deal, reviewed

Ahead of the bank holiday, I sampled the dine-in deal to see if it’s worth feasting on this Easter. There’s no denying that the line-up offers stellar value for money, with each main costing £15 alone. The sides are priced between £4 and £4.50 individually, meaning you’re saving around £10 by buying the dine-in deal. That said, a dessert or bottle of wine wouldn’t have gone amiss.

As for the food itself, I tried the roasted salmon with wild garlic as the centrepiece. The innovative bag meant it was effortless to cook. Simply place the bag in the oven and roast for 30 minutes, before cutting open the corners to serve the salmon. The rich salmon boasted a firm but flakey texture, and was perfectly complemented by the punchy wild garlic butter. The generous portion means there’s a fillet per person.

M&S easter dine in deal
I sampled the salmon, spring greens, smashed potatoes and spring greens (Daisy Lester )

The cheesy green side was equally indulgent, with the broccoli and cabbage topped by a rich cheese sauce and garlic breadcrumbs and crispy onions providing crunch. The smashed potatoes are full of flavour thanks to the salsa verde drizzle (a blend oil, parsley, herb and garlic with a tangy mustard kick). Adding some green to your plate, the spring greens with cavolo nero and peas are elevated by a chunky slab of wild garlic and mint butter.

Costing £5 a head, the portion sizes for four people are more than enough, with the sharing style menu having something for every taste (even the fussy kids).

When does the M&S Easter dine-in deal launch?

The dine-in deal is available to shop in-store until 21 April, as well as online via Ocado.

  1.  £20 from Ocado.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: M&S Easter dine-in deal

For £5 per head, you simply cannot beat M&S’s Easter dine-in deal. The dishes were tasty and, best of all, fuss-free and super-easy to cook, meaning you’ll be able to spend more time enjoying your family get-together. The £20 meal is in-store now and online at Ocado until 21 April.

