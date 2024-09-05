Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

Feeling hungry? It’s never been easier to get piping hot restaurant food delivered directly to your door. Whether it’s a Whopper from Burger King, a pizza from your local Italian or a Kung Pao Chicken from your favourite Chinese restaurant, thanks to services like Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and of course – the oldest of them all – Just Eat, it could be with you in minutes.

Just Eat has a huge variety of cuisines to choose from, with over 29,000 different restaurants serving food to customers across the country. But everybody knows that ordering off Just Eat isn’t quite as affordable as pulling yourself out of bed to fetch it yourself. That’s where the best Just Eat discount codes come in.

From 20 per cent off orders every Tuesday to £10 off orders at Shake Shack, we’ve hand-picked the best Just Eat promo codes and offers to satisfy your cravings this September. Mouth-watering discounts lie ahead.

Just Eat discount codes

open image in gallery ( Just Eat )

Our top pick is Just Eat’s ‘cheeky Tuesdays’ offer, which gets you 20 per cent off your takeaway order every single Tuesday. You need to spend £15 or more to get the saving, and it applies to most local eateries, as well as fast food chains such as McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King.

Just Eat doesn’t just deliver food. It’s branched out into groceries, meaning you can get all your shopping delivered in minutes too. Just Eat runs ‘half price Wednesdays’, where you get 50 per cent off hundreds of groceries, as well as free delivery. There’s no minimum order value either.

Best of the rest:

After a McDonald’s breakfast or a late-night Big Mac? Just Eat McDonald’s deliveries start from just 99p

You can get £10 off every Shake Shack order over £20 when you enter the discount code “SHAKE10” at the checkout

Top Just Eat deals

If you’re a loyal Just Eat customer who orders from the same restaurant all the time, you can take part in Just Eat’s stamp card programme, if that specific restaurant takes part in the programme. The stamp card programme is essentially a loyalty scheme, letting you collect stamps every time you order from the same place.

Once your stamp card is full and has five stamps), you can get yourself a stamp card discount on your next order. The stamp card discount is 10 per cent of the total of your five orders.

open image in gallery ( Just Eat )

Hungry for some pizza? Just Eat currently has a ‘price slice’ Domino’s deal, getting you a small pizza for just £8, a medium pizza for just £10 and a large pizza for just £12. No discount code is needed for this one – just a nice Domino’s discount for September.

If you’re based in London, KFC has this finger-licking good Just Eat deal exclusive for Londoners this September that’s only available to new customers. If your order is more than £10 and you enter the code “NEW50KFC” at the checkout, you’ll get 50 per cent off.

open image in gallery ( KFC )

Why choose Just Eat?

Launched in 2001, Just Eat is one of the oldest food delivery services in the country, and is still going strong. “What I love about Just Eat is that it has a far bigger number of local eateries when compared to Uber Eats and Deliveroo,” said The Independent’s writer Alex Lee. “Just Eat also lets restaurants waive delivery charges, take part in stamp card programmes and hold their own exclusive discounts, making it a prime joint to find tasty food on the cheap.”