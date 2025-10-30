If I have just one claim I’m proud of, it’s that I liked matcha before it was cool. The fresh emerald tea has been a favourite drink of mine long before it blew up on TikTok. However, it’s always been pretty time-consuming to make.

I love the fact that I can now find matcha on the high street and that all my favourite coffee shops serve it. However, sometimes, when I want a quality matcha latte with maximum health benefits – like an energy boost without the jitters that coffee can produce – he best way to get one is to make it at home.

There are so many quality matcha brands now that I’m spoilt for choice. My favourites use ceremonial-grade matcha from the Uji region of Japan and have a perfectly balanced flavour. Sometimes I’ll mix things up with a flavoured matcha or a blend with added collagen, but for the most part, I stick to the traditional pure green elixir.

It usually takes a while to slowly whisk the bright green powder into a paste and then add the perfect amount of liquid for a frothy lump-free drink. I used to use a traditional straw hand whisk or an electric frother if in a hurry, until I discovered my favourite accessory of 2025: the matcha latte magic whisk (£99, Birdandblendtea.com).

This kitchen-top accessory has totally changed the game when it comes to whipping up a matcha. It makes lump-free lattes in seconds.

How I tested

I used the magic whisk for two months and never want to go back ( Emilie Lavinia/The Independent )

I used the magic whisk for two months and made daily matcha lattes using a range of different high-quality matcha powders, including my favourites from Reformed, JP’s Originals and Dirtea. Having been a matcha drinker for some time, I was able to compare the drinks the machine made to the ones I’ve handcrafted at home using a whisk and electric frother. I also assessed the machine using the following checklist:

Consistency: I used a range of different matchas, and occasionally a healthy cacao powder, to test the consistency with added plant milks and water.

I used a range of different matchas, and occasionally a healthy cacao powder, to test the consistency with added plant milks and water. Flavour: Gentle heating and whisking are crucial for a balanced flavour when it comes to making matcha, so I judged the magic whisk on its ability to deliver this while still saving time on hand whisking.

Gentle heating and whisking are crucial for a balanced flavour when it comes to making matcha, so I judged the magic whisk on its ability to deliver this while still saving time on hand whisking. Temperature: You don’t want a scalding hot or a lukewarm matcha, so the heat is an important factor. I noted the final temperature when using different ingredients and adding milk or water at different points in the whisking process.

You don’t want a scalding hot or a lukewarm matcha, so the heat is an important factor. I noted the final temperature when using different ingredients and adding milk or water at different points in the whisking process. Ease of use: I also judged the magic whisk on how easy it was to put together and use –I like a straightforward kitchen gadget.

I also judged the magic whisk on how easy it was to put together and use –I like a straightforward kitchen gadget. Cleaning: I also awarded points for how easy the machine was to disassemble and clean.

I also awarded points for how easy the machine was to disassemble and clean. Price: I compared the price of the whisk to similar machines like the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser and my electric frothers to assess value for money.

I compared the price of the whisk to similar machines like the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser and my electric frothers to assess value for money. Design: Finally, I reviewed the look and feel of the machine, the finish and how good it looked on the kitchen counter.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Emilie Lavinia is The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor. She specialises in wellness products – from yoga mats to the best sleep aids. She has been reporting on wellbeing and reviewing wellness products for more than a decade and knows what it takes to identify a quality product. Along with a cohort of trusted experts, she recommends what’s worth investing in and what’s better off left on the shelf for IndyBest. Where matcha is concerned, she’s also our resident matcha expert. She’s been drinking it long before it became mainstream, and knows the importance of a good ceremonial-grade powder, and has consulted experts on its benefits.