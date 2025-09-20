The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best mushroom supplements, from capsules and coffee to tinctures and shroom gummies
Embrace the power of nootropics, with these tried-and-tested supplements
Whether or not you’re a fan of mushrooms, the shroom boom is in full effect. Everywhere you look, you’ll see products that channel the health-boosting effects of humble fungi. From mushroom coffee to powders that boast improved focus, and gummies that offer stress-reducing properties, shroom supplements come in many forms.
I’m not talking about chestnut or button mushrooms here, though. The types of mushrooms blended into these wellbeing products are known as nootropics – medicinal substances that supposedly enhance brain function in a variety of ways. Nootropics have been used in eastern medicines for thousands of years and have been studied for use in supplements since the 1970s.
Nootropic mushrooms include chaga, lion’s mane, tremella, reishi, cordyceps, king trumpet and turkey tail, and these are the stars you’ll find in many mushroom supplements. Each impacts the brain in different ways and, often, you’ll find several types blended, to create a focus-inducing, mood lifting or relaxing cocktail of natural ingredients.
Nootropic mushrooms are safe to consume and tend not to produce any negative side effects. They also contain helpful doses of B vitamins and nutrients, such as folate, along with a host of other nutrients that help support gut, muscle and heart health.
In short, these mushrooms have earned their popularity but with so many types to choose from and a ton of supplements to shop, how can you be sure which is the right one for you?
I’ve tried a variety of mushroom supplements, from coffees to capsules, and, with the help of experts and nutritionists, I’ve learned what to look out for in terms of quality, purity, cost and spurious marketing claims.
Taking adaptogenic mushrooms could improve your health in many ways – from helping you to focus to giving you more energy or helping to take the edge off where mood issues are concerned. However, it’s important to remember these impressive fungi aren’t a cure-all. The clue is in the name – a supplement is intended to support a healthy lifestyle and a good diet, and you’ll need to take it for a while before you see results.
Read on for my pick of the best mushroom supplements and how I selected the most effective with the help of experts.
How I tested mushroom supplements
As I mentioned, nothing works overnight, so, when testing each of these supplements, I took them for a month or more, to track the results. I also looked at the following checklist to ensure quality, cost effectiveness and provenance:
- Ingredients: I looked at the various types of mushroom included along with other ingredients like flavourings, nutrients and fibres and checked how they might interact with other supplements and ingredients.
- Sourcing: I also looked for the source of the mushrooms included in each blend and the quality of other ingredients.
- Dose and delivery method: I sought out expert advice to delve into how well the supplements would be digested and how they enter the body for optimum effect.
- Value for money: I also judged each supplement on its cost, whether there were savings to be made and how far each dose would go.
Why trust IndyBest reviews
I’ve been testing supplements for more than ten years but I’ve been mushroom obsessed for far longer. As The Independent’s Fitness and wellbeing editor, I know a thing or two about active ingredients, nutrients, dosing and the health benefits of adaptogenic plants, however, I also consult with several experts to confirm my findings about every supplement I test. I assess every product to rigorous standards and a checklist of essential IndyBest need to knows so that consumers know exactly what it is they’re investing in, and why.
The best mushroom supplements for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Dirtea focus powder: £38, Dirteaworld.com
- Best for sleep – Mama shrooms night: £30, Mamashrooms.co.uk
- Best for immunity – Erbology organic immunity mushroom powder: £25.99, Erbology.co
- Best for energy – Sixways focus and energy: £32, Sixways.co
- Best mushroom coffee – Balance coffee: £19.99, Balancecoffee.co.uk
1Dirtea focus powder
- Best: Overall
- How to take it: Add 2g to hot water, milk, tea or coffee
- Pack size: 60g
- Why we love it
- Mild flavour
- Improved focus
- Source of zinc
Even if you don’t know much about mushrooms, you might have heard of lion’s mane. This mushroom looks fabulous, growing in white fluffy puffs with shaggy spindles that look like fur. It’s been used for many years in east Asian medicine to boost brain health and sharpen focus but it’s also beneficial for gut health.
Dirtea’s lion’s mane powder is my top pick here. I added 2g to my coffee each morning and felt far less distracted and much more on the ball throughout the day. I also noticed the brain fog I usually experience when I’m tired wasn’t as noticeable on the days I was taking the powder.
Fortified with zinc, lion's mane also supports a healthy immune system – ideal during cold and flu season or if you happen to suffer with zinc deficiency. Zinc is one of the nutrients I often struggle to get my recommended daily amount of and I found that I generally just felt good while taking the lion’s mane powder, so concluded it was likely the added zinc that was giving me a boost.
The powder is made from 100 per cent organic dual-extracted fruiting bodies and is DAkkS certified lab tested. You can take the powder simply with hot water – the flavour is pretty inoffensive – however, I preferred taking it with steamed coconut milk or coffee.
If drinking your mushrooms doesn’t appeal, Dirtea also offers its pure lion’s mane in an easy-to-take gummy form.
2Arbor Vitamins myco night blend
- Best: For sleep
- How to take it: Mix one teaspoon (about 4g) with any liquid
- Pack size: 120g
- Why we love it
- Supports rest and recovery
- Pure powder blend
While plenty of nootropic mushrooms boost energy and provide brilliant brain food, some are much better suited to helping you wind down. Arbor Vitamins’s night blend provides a hit of three soothing mushrooms in a pure powder.
Tremella mushrooms contain more protein than most other types of mushrooms, helping your body with optimal recovery after a long day. Reishi, meanwhile, has soothing properties to aid relaxation, and maitake is an anti-inflammatory that can help with healing. The three combined make for a supplement that supports your rest and recovery.
After two weeks of taking the night blend, I found my skin looked clearer and brighter when I woke up and that I was sleeping deeply. Usually, I’ll have a night-time tea or similar drink before bed, so I added a teaspoon of the powder to my drink to test the results.
You can take the powder on its own with cold or hot water, or add it to juices or smoothies, but I preferred it stirred into my usual pre-bed hot drink. One teaspoon (about 4g) delivers 4,000mg of functional mushrooms and there are no added sugars or sweeteners.
3Balance lion’s mane coffee
- Best: Mushroom coffee
- How to take it: Brew as you usually would
- Pack size: 250g
- Why we love it
- Pure coffee with great flavour
- No nasties
Of all the mushroom coffees I’ve tried, this is my favourite. There are a few I recommend but, for flavour, serving size and positive effects, this is the best. Balance offers several mushroom blends but the lion’s mane is my go-to.
The blend features two medium-roasted coffees from Mexico and Uganda, and it tastes great brewed in a cafetiere. The coffee is third-party tested, to guarantee it’s free from harmful mould, mycotoxins and pesticides. Coffee fans will know that not all coffees are created equal and that coffee commonly contains these irritants, which can undo all the good work a supposedly healthy coffee can do.
The only other ingredient is organic lion’s mane powder, which offers an energy boost and cognitive benefits such as better focus and concentration. I found that, after drinking a cup each morning, I felt sharper and the brain fog didn’t descend come lunchtime.
I also liked that the resealable pouch meant I could either brew the coffee using my coffee machine or a french press, depending on how much I wanted to drink.
If you drink coffee every day, a bag should last you about two weeks, but if you drink it less frequently, a single bag of coffee should see you through the month.
4Sixways focus and elevate mushroom blend
- Best: Fruity flavour
- How to take it: Mix one scoop with water in the morning
- Pack size: 150g
- Why we love it
- Tasty mango flavour
- Mix of energy-boosting nutrients
- Good caffeine alternative
If you tend to swerve caffeinated drinks, this mushroom-based pick-me-up could serve as a solid alternative. Adaptogens such as maca root and ginkgo biloba provide energy, without any of the jittery symptoms that caffeine can induce, and this mango-flavoured powder blends them with lion’s mane mushroom and B vitamins, for a natural lift.
I drank this mix throughout the summer, in place of a hot drink in the mornings, and the fruit flavour was delicious with filtered water and ice. I found it did give me plenty of energy and I felt focused until the afternoon, when a little fatigue started to set in.
At 80p per serving, the pouch went quite a long way and it was good to know I was getting a dose of B12 along with the other ingredients. B12 deficiency is more common in children, the elderly and those following a plant-based diet, so this powder provides a great way to top up your levels.
I also found it was great added to juices and smoothies for a nutritional hit and extra energy. Because of the B vitamins and natural stimulants such as ginkgo biloba, I wouldn’t recommend taking it after 3pm but for a drink to start the day, it’s a great choice.
5Mama Shrooms night
- Best: Night time capsules
- How to take it: Take one capsule before bed
- Pack size: 30 capsules
- Why we love it
- Contains three powerful mushrooms
- Supports deep, restful sleep
- Easy to transport and travel with
If you prefer to simply take a capsule before bed, rather than stirring powder into a drink, Mama Shrooms will likely be your mushroom supplement of choice.
Its star ingredient is reishi mushrooms, which studies have shown can reduces stress and soothe inflammation, and thereby improve sleep. This blend also contains chaga mushroom and maitake mushroom. The trio work to support immune health and regulate blood sugar so promote overall health to help you rest better long term.
I took one a night before bed during a busy period in which I was travelling to different time zones frequently and found that I slept deeply and soundly, not waking up in the night and feeling more rested than expected in the mornings.
I also loved the packaging design, which is bright, vibrant and easy to reseal, squish down and pop in a make up bag or suitcase while travelling.
6Erbology organic immunity mushroom powder
- Best: For immunity
- How to take it: Mix half a teaspoon with food or water
- Pack size: 50g
- Why we love it
- Blend of eight mushrooms
- Pure organic and small batch
Turkey tail is one of my favourite mushrooms and, in my opinion, we don’t see it around enough. This mushroom powder offers a blend of reishi, cordyceps, lion’s mane, turkey tail, shiitake, maitake, poria cocos and agaricus blazei. It really is a super blend and offers a range of health benefits.
Turkey tail has a long history of use in traditional medicine. I first started taking it many years ago after reading studies on how it can help to reduce inflammation and boost healthy cell growth. It’s packed with antioxidants and supports gut health. Along with cordyceps, it’s been studied for its promising use in cancer treatment, too.
Maitake, shiitake, poria cocos and agaricus blazei all offer anti-inflammatory and cell-boosting properties and Erbology uses only small batches grown organically in Europe and quality-checked by accredited independent testers.
I stirred this powder into my overnight oats or morning yoghurt but you can also mix half a teaspoon with coffee or soups and sauces. The flavour is very earthy, as it’s pure mushroom, with no added flavourings. If you don’t mind the taste on its own, however, you can take it with just hot water. One jar will last a long time, as you only need a little each day.
7London Nootropics selection box
- Best: Selection box
- How to take it: Mix one sachet with water
- Pack size: 12 sachets
- Why we love it
- Single-serving sachets
- Three different blends
- A choice of mushroom blends for different effects
- Take note
- Small sachets only make one cup
This selection box contains three adaptogenic coffee blends from London Nootropics. Ideal for those who want to sample the benefits of mushroom coffee before committing to buying a huge bag of the stuff, the box contains sachets of three different blends from the brand.
The flow sachets contain ground coffee with lion’s mane mushroom and rhodiola – an adaptogenic plant used to treat fatigue and low mood. The mojo blend contains coffee, cordyceps mushroom and Siberian ginseng, for energy; and the zen blend offers a mix of coffee with added ashwaghanda and L-Theanine, for soothing effects.
The sachets are free from sweetners and preservatives, and all you need to do is add hot water, plus a milk of your choice.
In our full review, our tester found the sachets’ contents provided “all the benefits of our regular morning coffee and then some, without the dip we so often experience once its effects wear off.”
One small sachet of any of the three blends will see you through the morning with no issues. However, if you‘re a coffee snob and prefer to brew a larger batch or grind your own, these single-serving sachets may not be for you. I found they were great for travelling and taking to work and the box would make a great gift, too.
8Reformed collagen black coffee
- Best: For anti-ageing
- How to take it: Mix with hot water and your choice of milk
- Pack size: 484g
- Why we love it
- Blend of four mushrooms
- Supports focus and fights inflammation
- Added collagen
- Take note
- Expensive
If you’re looking for a super coffee that does it all, look no further than Reformed. Not only does this coffee blend contain hydrolysed bovine collagen, it’s also replete with organic lion’s mane, chaga, maitake and shiitake mushroom.
At the pricier end of the spectrum, a bag of this organic Columbian coffee will set you back almost £50. However, subscribing will save you £10 and get you a free storage container, glass bottle and electric frother.
I’ve tried quite a lot of mushroom coffees and, while I do love other brands, this one is in my list of the top rated because it doesn’t compromise on flavour and provides a hit of collagen along with the four mushrooms.
The combination of the powdered coffee with lion’s mane will make you more focused but the addition of the other mushrooms means you’ll be adding anti-inflammatory nutrients into your diet which can support your immune system and support healthy cell turnover.
Reformed also comes in mocha and matcha form, for fans of something a little lighter or sweeter than black coffee. It’s the perfect gift for coffee snobs and wellness enthusiasts alike.
9Moodeys happy hour
- Best: For mood
- How to take it: Take two capsules per day
- Pack size: 60 capsules
- Why we love it
- Contains saffron and ashwagandha for mood
- Source of vitamin D and B vitamins
- Contains two types of mushroom
If you’re in need of a mood boost or suffering with the symptoms of SAD, mushrooms can help with that, too. Improved gut health and reduced inflammation have been shown to lessen the symptoms of anxiety and depression during several studies and several medicinal plants could hold the key.
Among these are nootropic mushrooms, ashwagandha and saffron. Moodey’s happy hour supplements contain all three ingredients. The capsules contain antioxidant-rich chaga mushroom and lion’s mane, which provide a source of vitamin D and B vitamins.
The brand sends its supplements in recyclable pouches or a refillable glass container, which looks great. I swapped my usual saffron tablets for the happy hour capsules and found I felt good while taking them. I didn’t experience any hightened anxiety and slept well throughout the testing period.
Because they contain B vitamins, it’s advised to stop taking these supplements four to six hours before bed, so I took them after breakfast each day and found my energy levels and mood were in a good place into the afternoon.
10Lucid move spray
- Best: For use on the go
- How to take it: Take 8-9 sprays daily
- Pack size: 30ml
- Why we love it
- Tasty flavour
- Added energy-boosting ingredients
If a quick fix is more your speed, Lucid’s rosemary and blood orange mouth spray offers a novel yet effective way to get your mushroom fix. In a 30ml bottle, the adaptogenic tincture is infused with lion’s mane, cordyceps, guarana, gingko biloba and vitamins B6 and B12.
It’s designed to boost your energy, sharpen your focus and enhance creativity, and I opted to take a few sprays after lunch each day. I found my usual post-lunch slump was swiftly dealt with and I felt more energised and able to focus on my tasks.
The flavour was also surprisingly tasty and I used the spray a few times before the gym when I didn’t feel like I had much energy, which proved helpful, too.
For best results, the brand recommends using eight or nine sprays of the vegan formula, so I stuck to the recommended amount and enjoyed the results, which seemed relatively fast acting.
Unlike the Balance tincture, this liquid contains no alcohol but works in the same way, by bypassing the gut for fast absorption through the oral mucous membranes.
11Spacegoods rainbow dust
- Best: For a range of flavours
- How to take it: Mix one scoop with water or your favourite drink
- Pack size: 240g
- Why we love it
- Added maca, B5 and ashwagandha
- Range of flavours
Another of my favourite mushroom coffees is rainbow dust by Spacegoods. This powder blends lion’s mane and chaga mushrooms, with maca, ashwagandha and vitamin B5. Coffee with added mushrooms can sometimes taste very earthy, almost a little muddy, which, if you’re a coffee connoisseur, might put you off. Rainbow dust, however, provides a decent coffee flavour with the addition of nutrients for energy without the jitters. The blend boasts “focus, energy and calm” which might sound a little counterintuitive but if you’re used to drinking coffee for the perks, imagine the feeling of having more energy without feeling wired all day.
The mood-stabilising ashwagandha helps to avoid crashes and that racing feeling that caffeine can produce, and I found my brain fog was lessened and I felt pretty good well into the afternoon after drinking a scoop of the powder with hot water.
You can also mix a scoop with smoothies and other cold drinks or add the powder to your usual tea or coffee – just be careful if you’re doing this as the added stimulants in the powder could be a little much if mixed with non-decaf coffee.
If the coffee flavour isn’t for you, chocolate, vanilla cinnamon, strawberry and raw chocolate are on offer and each contains caffeine, too. The powders are made in the UK, using quality ingredients, and though this option is a little pricey at £1.13 per serving, it does contain a great blend of adaptogens and it tastes great.
12Muush blood orange and ginger drink, 12 cans
- Best: Sparkling mushroom drink
- How to take it: Drink cold from the fridge
- Pack size: 12
- Why we love it
- Contains lion's mane and inulin fibre
- Tastes great
One of my favourite ways to consume health-giving mushrooms is in a sparkling drink like this one from Muush. I don’t drink much alcohol these days so found these cans to be a brilliant and delicious alcohol alternative. The formula contains natural fruit juices, inulin from chicory root, botanicals and the star of the show: lion’s mane.
However, the drink tastes squarely of orange and ginger and not at all of mushrooms, despite each can containing 0.3g of lion’s mane and 2.5g of inulin fibre. Lion’s mane provides energy and a boost in focus while the inulin from chicory root is there for gut health support. Both ingredients make a nice change from alcohol, sugar and artificial flavours which can all cause inflammation in the gut.
A pack of 12 costs £23 so while you’re paying approximately double the cost of 12 cans of coke, your gut will thank you in the long run, and you can enjoy a much nicer flavour from all-natural sources, in my humble opinion.
The verdict: Mushroom supplements
Whether you’re lacking energy, feeling low or struggling to sleep, there’s a mushroom supplement that can likely help you build better habits and feel more like yourself. My top pick for improved focus and cognition is the Dirtea lion’s mane powder. It’s high quality and very easy to use, and I felt it really helped with brain fog. For a more restful sleep and an easier wind down, I recommend the Mama Shrooms night and the Arbor Vitamins myco night blend. For more energy without caffeine, Sixways took the top spot with its mango powder drink.
However, if you like your caffeine and you’re a coffee fan, the best mushroom coffee you’ll find is from Balance. For the best all-rounder with an impressive eight functional mushrooms in its pure organic blend, I recommend the Erbology immunity powder. Its ingredients are ideal for cold and flu season.
