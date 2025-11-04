Bag a bottle of Baileys for just £10 ahead of Christmas thanks to this deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You’ve wrapped the last present, the fairy lights are twinkling merrily in the corner, and you’re ready to collapse onto the sofa with something deliciously festive in hand. Enter the undisputed hero of Christmas indulgence – Baileys Irish cream.

Whether it’s a cheeky splash in your hot chocolate or a well-earned nightcap after dinner, this velvety favourite is the ultimate seasonal treat – and right now, it’s an absolute steal. Just in time for the holidays, Amazon has dropped the price of a 70cl bottle to £10.98 (down from £17.50) – that’s a merry 37 per cent off.

Perfect for cosy nights in and a guaranteed hit at any festive gathering, it’s the ideal addition to your Christmas drinks cabinet. So, tick “buy Baileys” off your list, grab your comfiest blanket, cue up that feel-good Christmas film, and pour yourself a glass (or two). Keep reading for everything you need to know about this limited-time deal.

Baileys original Irish cream: Was £17.50, now £10.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Baileys )

Baileys Irish cream has long been a festive staple – the kind of bottle that magically appears the moment the Christmas tree goes up. A luxurious blend of rich Irish dairy cream, fine Irish whiskey with hints of cocoa and vanilla, it has a signature smooth, velvety flavour. It’s wonderfully versatile too – delicious poured over ice, swirled into a hot chocolate, drizzled over pudding or even splashed into your morning coffee (we won’t tell).

Right now, Amazon has made it even easier to bring a touch of that creamy decadence to your Christmas celebrations, reducing the price of a 70cl bottle to just £10.98. That’s cheaper than most major supermarkets, including Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, making it a brilliant bargain for anyone stocking up ahead of the festive season. But as with all good things, this deal won’t last forever – so if you want to secure your bottle, you’ll need to act fast before the offer ends.

