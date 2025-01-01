Marc Jacobs perfect elixir, 30ml
- Size: 30ml
- Scent notes: Rhubarb, plum, honey, amber, vanilla, orange blossom, myrrh and patchouli
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Good staying power
- Smells like a premium scent
- Take note
- Packaging is a little tacky
Upon first spritz, the immediate scent notes I detected were almost almond-like, owing to the amber and vanilla. I was surprised by this, as the perfect elixir doesn’t feature almond notes directly, even though the original perfect EDP does.
As the fragrance settled on my skin, rhubarb notes were revealed, with equal parts sweetness and tartness. I’ve never experienced a perfume that has developed in such distinct layers like this one, but I enjoyed the journey through the various top, heart and base notes. Next up was honey, which made itself apparent in a very much premium sense – think heady manuka. Then orange blossom came through with a slight soapy accord and, once everything had died down, I was left with what I would describe as a clean vanilla that’s ever so slightly earthy.
As someone who’s certainly drawn to fresh rather than sweet scents, I’d describe this perfect elixir fragrance as a gourmand perfume for people who don’t necessary love sugary fragrances. It smells expensive and intricate, without the in-your-face indulgence of those vanilla body sprays that had teenagers in the 2010s (myself inclued) in a chokehold.
Regarding its staying power, I was impressed by the fact the scent remained potent on my wrists even after several hand washes. My only bugbear is that I found the initial texture on the skin a touch oily – as many perfumes are – so, you will need to let it dry down somewhat.