Victoria Beckham wore this slogan tee in Netflix doc – it’s now top of my wishlist

Following David Beckham’s acclaimed 2023 Netflix documentary, it was only a matter of time until we got a Victoria Beckham version. Landing on the platform today, the fashion designer and former singer’s three-part series is just as candid, engrossing and gossipy as her husband’s documentary.

Taking us from her Spice Girls years right up to the biggest fashion show of her career in Paris, the series explores everything from media scrutiny and sexism to motherhood, eating disorders and self-doubt.

An enlightening look at the fashion world, the documentary charts the evolution of her eponymous luxury label. Founded in 2008, we see how hard Victoria worked for the approval of industry peers, after being initially dismissed as just another celebrity-fronted fashion brand.

Following the first few intimate Fashion Week presentations in New York, which gained rave reviews from critics, her showcases slowly became bigger and bolder. But as the shows got grander, the profit margin narrowed. The Netflix show explores how she bounced back from near-bankruptcy, concluding with her spring/summer 2025 show where Anna Wintour – the then Vogue editor who once scorned the brand – was sitting in the front row.

Tracing the highs and lows of running her business empire (she launched the beauty offshoot in 2020), the documentary is full of archival footage of her most memorable fashion moments, from her Spice Girls-era cat suits to the iconic 2008 Marc Jacobs campaign. Her brand’s cult slogan T-shirts also make an appearance – in particular, the “Fashion Stole My Smile” tee.

A nod to always being teased about never smiling in photographs, she designed the T-shirt in 2017 – another example of Victoria rewriting her own narrative. It’s also one of the most affordable Victoria Beckham pieces you can buy – and it’s gone straight to the top of my wishlist after binging the Netflix documentary in one sitting.

