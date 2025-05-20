Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch summer 2025 is almost here – and everything is under £20

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following yet another sell-out collaboration last year, British designer Anya Hindmarch has joined forces with Uniqlo once again for a covetable collection of summer-ready T-shirts.

Whether it’s a bag inspired by a Perello olives can, a Neurofen keyring or totes with wry typography (see the now-iconic “I Am Not a Plastic Bag”), Anya Hindmarch’s eponymous label is much loved for its playful and kitsch accessories.

Her signature collections (think smooth leather crossbody bags and suede shoulder bags) lean into quiet luxury, while her bespoke range of personalised pieces and homeware are infused with humour.

But, with her accessories costing between £195 for a keyring and up to £1,900 for a bag, the Uniqlo collaboration is your chance to invest in an Anya Hindmarch design for a lot less. The latest launch between the Japanese high street chain and the British designer features just six items – all of which cost less than £20 each.

In the roster, you’ll find T-shirts, sleeveless tops and packing cubes, as well as a coordinating kids’ range of tops. The designs are all classic Hindmarch as each piece is given her signature stamp with a small pair of googly eyes, whether that’s poking out of a pocket or detailing the neckline.

Starting from just £12.90, the collection is set to drop this week. Naturally, we predict it will sell out – and it appears that Uniqlo does too, as it’s restricted shoppers to just two pieces each. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collaboration.

When does Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch launch?

The new Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collaboration launches at 8am on Thursday 22 May, both online and in-store.

How much will Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch cost?

Everything in the new Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collection costs less than £20. The women’s T-shirts cost £19.99 while the sleeveless styles will set you back £14.90. As for the packing cubes, the small size costs £12.90 and the large size costs £19.90. The children’s range will set you back £9.90 for a T-shirt.

What is included in Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch summer 2025?

The new 2025 range is a little more limited than previous collections but, nevertheless, the designs are sure to make a worthy addition to your summer wardrobe. Taking a minimalist approach to warm-weather dressing, the line includes two women’s T-shirt styles (both boxy with Anya Hindmarch’s signature googly eyes stamp, available in white and grey) and two sleeveless styles, which come complete with a flattering scoop neckline and the eyes logo (available in black and grey). There are three kids’ crew neck T-shirt styles, from a khaki colour to a white design with a pocket and a grey top (all of which feature the googly eyes, too).

Whether you use them for holidays or storage at home, the packing cubes are available in small and large sizes. The pouches are white with black piping and, of course, feature the instantly recognisable googly eyes.

Set your alarms for 8am on Thursday to avoid missing out on the summer 2025 Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collection.

