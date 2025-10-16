M&S x Bella Freud is back for winter 2025 – here’s what to shop

From collaborations with the likes of Sienna Miller and Olivia Von Halle, to Instagram-viral pieces that instantly sell out (this season, see the cow print coat, scarf cardigan or chocolate faux leather trench), M&S is going from strength-to-strength on the fashion front.

Shaking off its frumpy associations, the stalwart’s clothing lines have been given the seal of approval from fashion editors. Whether it’s a Toteme-inspired scarf coat, buckle ballet flats that look just like Ganni’s luxury pair or suede bags that gives The Row look for less, M&S rarely puts a sartorial foot wrong – particularly when it comes to collaborations.

Demonstrative of its new fashion status, M&S is now welcoming back Bella Freud for the second year in a row. The first collection between the iconic British designer and equally famous high street stalwart was defined by cashmere knitwear, slogan designs, retro shirting and suiting. This winter’s collection follows a similar theme, with Freud saying it’s a capsule wardrobe for entertaining at home. In-keeping with the inspiration, there are also homeware pieces like tumblers and napkins.

Bella Freud is synonymous with slogan knitwear – see the “1979” jumper made famous by Alexa Chung and Kate Moss, the Fairytale of New York style that does the rounds each Christmas or the “Ginsberg is God” black sweater. The daughter of figurative artist Lucian Freud and the great-granddaughter of the inventor of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, Bella launched her eponymous label in 1990. A powerhouse of British fashion, her slogan jumpers have inspired hundreds of copies. Now, you’ve got another chance to buy your own at a fraction of the cost.

The iconic designer’s new 34-strong line is infused with her signature style – think wordplay knitwear and androgynous silhouettes with a feminine flair. New for 2025, there’s also childrenswear and even a dog’s jumper. To avoid missing out on the collection that’s sure to sell out, I’ve rounded up the best pieces to buy now from M&S x Bella Freud.

For more autumn wardrobe inspiration, shop Claudia Winkleman’s exact outfits from Celebrity Traitors