Kate Middleton’s go-to high street brand has your winter wardrobe covered

Boden has long been a high street favourite among stylish women – Claudia Winkleman and Holly Willoughby are both fans, but the label has also secured the Royal seal of approval. Boden is beloved by the Princess of Wales, whose covetable wardrobe appears bursting with the brand.

Founded in 1991, the British label is synonomous with characterful and colourful clothing. Kate Middleton has plumped for plenty of Boden pieces over the years, from coats to floaty dresses, pleated maxi skirts and cardigans.

The brand particularly excels when it comes to your winter wardrobe – and if the new year calls for a sartorial refresh, Boden’s January sale has you covered. Right now, Boden is offering up to 70 per cent off in its winter sale, which includes deals on its covetable autumn/winter collection.

The latest drop from the high street label is all about injecting dopamine into your winter wardrobe – think soft colourways, multi-coloured checkered coats, and trend-led pieces, including tartan mini and maxi cuts, and cow- or leopard-print ballet flats.

Not just a go-to for Kate, Boden crosses that generational divide – it’s a place both my mum and I shop at. Whether you’re curating your workwear wardrobe, shopping for a winter coat or in the market for some staple knitwear, I’ve rounded up all the best offers, plus my favourite from Boden’s autumn/winter collection.

Boden tartan ballet flats: Was £129, now £51.60, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Finished in an on-trend tartan-style print, these ballet flats will add instant intrigue to any outfits. Reduced by more than 50 per cent, the pumps boast a Mary Jane-style elasticated strap and comfortable rounded toe. Wear with grey or white socks during the winter months before styling with floaty dresses in the spring.

Boden Helen wool kilt skirt: Was £139, now £69.50, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Tartan kilts were the unexpected trend to emerge from London Fashion Week – and they’re far more wearable than you might think. This woollen number from Boden is designed with a pink and green check colour palette, featuring a high-rise waist and knee-grazing length (it’s helpfully available in petite, regular and tall lengths too). Lean into the punk feel with biker boots or dress down with ballet flats.

Boden cable knit tank: Was £119, now £83, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Every wardrobe can benefit from a layering piece like this cable knit vest. Whether styled over a crisp white or striped shirt, worn over a T-shirt or thrown over a dress, the tank is a versatile staple. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate makes an appearance wearing this design – it’s the perfect balance between being fashion-forward and understated.

Boden cocoon wool coat: Was £369, now £251, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Your search for the perfect statement winter coat is over. Boden’s wool coat is finished in a vintage-inspired teal, brown and pink checkered pattern. Characterised by its sweeping long length and double-breasted silhouette, the design features a double lining and functional pockets. It looks like the perfect thing to wrap up in this winter.

Boden contrast sole mule slipper: Was £69, now £41.50, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Boden’s mule style shoes secured a spot in our writer Emma Henderson’s review of the best women’s slippers. “These slippers are a fun riff on a cork-style clog and I love the sturdy sole, which is made from pink rubber with a slight undulating texture,” she said. Noting their excellent quality and great fit, Emma predicted they’ll sell out fast – particularly given this mega saving.

Boden suede kitten heel boots: £169, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Suede is everywhere this season – and this pair of chic brown boots is the perfect way to lean in. Whether poking out of wide-leg jeans or styled with tights and a mini dress, the pointed toe gives them an air of elegance. Complete with a small kitten heel that lends them to everyday wear, the boots boast a timeless ankle grazing length.

Boden stitch detail wide leg jeans: Was £119, now £83, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Reduced by 25 per cent, this pair of indigo wide leg jeans are a staple for your winter wardrobe. The stitch detailing gives them a vintage feel, while the dark denim wash elevates them beyond your average pair of jeans. Available in petite, regular and long lengths, the jeans boast a flattering high waist.

Boden Lucy half zip jumper: £99, Boden.com

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Boden’s quarter zip up style is one of its most recognisable silhouettes. Offering plenty of versatility when it comes to styling, the jumper can be worn as a sleek turtleneck or with a wide spread collar. The design is classically Boden, with a red and pink striped finish that adds some joyous shades to your winter wardrobe. Perfect for bundling up-in during the colder months, the breathable cotton design also serves as a transitional staple.

