The Traitors season four is dominating WhatsApp and water cooler conversations. We’ve had traitor turn on traitor, shock banishments, viral moments like Fiona’s outburst and speculations about hidden relationships (the internet is rife with theories about that family tree). But, as always, Claudia Winkleman’s covetable wardrobe is just as much of a talking point as the BBC’s hit reality game show itself.

Characterised by tweed, tartan, tulle and tailoring, the presenter is styled by Sinead McKeefry, who also worked with the presenter on Strictly Come Dancing. Her iconic looks take a high-low approach, incorporating both the high street and luxury designers. More often than not, her stylish choices sell out.

Whether she’s sporting Cos knitwear at the breakfast table, a Bella Freud wool coat for a woodland mission, or a Comme Des Garçons blazer for a banishment, her aspirational wardrobe reflects the theatrical nature of the show itself. McKeefry’s styling also takes inspiration from the rugged and romantic Scottish Highlands settings – it’s country attire but high fashion.

The presenter and McKeefry have taken the styling up a notch for season four. From a show-stopping Conolly shearling coat to a Le Kilt tartan kilt and personalised loafers from Duke + Dexter, Claudia’s looks have consistently gone viral. Further standout pieces include a Yves Saint Laurent pea coat, Brora maroon wool coat, a duck embroidered jumper from Burberry and knee-high boots from The Row. Claudia’s signature pieces – including her signature Spanx leggings, Brora arm warmers, Amazon red gloves and the gothic black cape from Luxury Family Affair – continue to crop up in the presenter’s wardrobe, too.

If you’re revamping your wardrobe for 2026, take cues from Claudia’s styling – I’ve found the exact outfits from the first seven episodes, as well as high street alternatives.

Episode 7

In episode 7, Claudia got viewers talking with a quirky jumper featuring duck embroidery. Both the knit and the hooded cream duffle coat she wore over it in the mission hail from Burberry. For a more affordable alternative, this Free People knit is equally playful, while this La Redoute duffel coat is near-identical to Claudia’s designer style. The tartan trousers are also Burberry (try this high street option from Nobody’s Child), while her vintage-inspired brogues are from Grenson (these White Stuff shoes are very similar).

Episode 6

open image in gallery ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

In episode six, the presenter opted for a more laidback look than in previous scenes. Styling a Cos stripe knit (this Asos style is similar) with Me + Em tailored straight-leg trousers (try this near-identical River Island pair), she plumped for a pair of black and white penny style loafers – the same pair that she wore in series three – but with a playful twist. This time, the loafers are custom-made and hand-painted with ‘faithful’ and ‘traitor’ in a sleek, italicised black font. Hailing from Duke + Dexter, you can add your own personal flair to the classic shoes online.

Episode 5

open image in gallery ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

Claudia injected some indie-sleaze into her The Traitors wardrobe with her breakfast look in episode five. The long-line, oversized red plait shirt looks to be from Bimba Y Lola (and is currently on sale), while her signature fair isle wrist warmers are Brora. Contrasting the androgynous feel of the shirt, Claudia is wearing a pair of black Spanx. The vintage-inspired lace up boots hail from Miu Miu, giving the look a nineties feel. Try this pair from Steve Madden for a similarly grunge look.

For the mission, Claudia shrugged over a beautiful shearling, suede long coat from Connolly (it’s not available to buy, sadly). This Jakke borg style is a stylish – and sure to be equally warm – alternative.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

During the episode five roundtable, Claudia plumped for a Holland Cooper Ariella bow blouse beneath a black blazer (like this Asos style), with black Spanx leggings.

Episode 4

open image in gallery ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

A standout look from the season so far, Claudia plumped for an effortlessly elegant tailored grey suit for the breakfast in episode 4. Hailing from Essential Antwerp, it’s currently unavailable. The shirt is a Me + Em number (one of her go-to mid-range labels) and the boots are Alexander McQueen. This grey blazer from Mango is a great alternative when paired with matching flared suit trousers and a crisp white shirt.

open image in gallery ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

Claudia plumped for a green plaid long coat from one of her favourite fashion labels, Brora. The coat is made from pure wool, but it’s an investment piece at nearly £800. Noisy May’s design or Topshop’s style make great alternatives.

For episode four, the presenter brought back tulle, pairing her green tweed coat with a fun maxi skirt from Needle & Thread (this All Saints’ style is similar). Pair it with an Asos black roll neck, which is similar to her sold-out Hambro & Miller knit, and white knitted beanie (Claudia’s is £150 from Mr Mittens) to recreate the look.

Episode 3

open image in gallery ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

Serving up plenty of winter wardrobe inspiration, Claudia’s breakfast look for episode three turned to one of McKeefry’s favourite high street brands: Zara. The printed maroon bow blouse and culottes both hailed from the high street retailer, but are second-hand from the 2017 collection. The knitted tank is from cult label Le Kilt, while the matching boots are from Paris Texas. Try these more affordable boots from Boden and this John Lewis cashmere vest. This fluid burgundy dress from Me + Em would work just as well as the Zara co-ord beneath the vest.

For the tense roundtable in episode three, Claudia opted for a characteristically androgynous look. McKeefry styled a thrifted sage stripe blouse with blouson sleeves beneath a tailored tweed waistcoat from Cordings. In keeping with the colour palette, Claudia wore a pair of tailored, flared dark green suit trousers that look to be from Reiss.

Claudia turned to one of her favourite luxury designers, Givenchy, for the statement boots: a pair of shark lock green stompers. The style is currently unavailable, but the red shade is on sale with a discount at Harvey Nichols. Plus, Asos has a stellar affordable alternative in suede.

Episode 2

open image in gallery ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

My favourite look from the new series so far, Claudia turned up at breakfast in episode two wearing a belted tartan midi skirt from Le Kilt (opt for this Damson Madder alternative) over a pair of chocolate brown knee-high boots from The Row (these M&S boots offer the same effect). The knitted fair isle vest hailed from Hambro & Miller (try this affordable Albaray style), which was styled over a Cos black roll neck (one of her layering staples).

Episode 1

For the first mission, Claudia styled a statement YSL black pea coat (this Asos Design take is a great alternative) over a Purdey plaid flannel shirt with her favourite, Brora cashmere wrist warmers. Her form-fitting Spanx leggings were contrasted by a pair of chunky Dr Martens boots.

Claudia greeted contestants at the castle in a plum-hued velvet blazer from Jigsaw (the exact style is sold out but this similar single-breasted style from Jigsaw is near-identical) over a pink neck tie blouse from LK Bennett. The presenter completed the look with her go-to pair of Brora cashmere wrist warmers and signature Spanx.

The style secrets behind Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors outfits