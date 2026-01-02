Kate Middleton’s go-to high street brand has up to 70% off in the January sales

If the new year calls for a sartorial refresh, then the January sales have you covered. Right now, Boden, a high street brand beloved by the Princess of Wales, is offering up to 70 per cent off in its winter sale, which includes deals on its autumn/winter 2025 collection – and it’s definitely worth a browse.

The latest drop from the high street British label is all about injecting dopamine into your winter wardrobe – think soft colourways, multi-coloured checkered coats, and trend-led pieces, including tartan mini and maxi cuts, and cow- or leopard-print ballet flats.

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe has featured plenty of colorful Boden pieces over the years, from coats to floaty dresses, pleated maxi skirts and cardigans. Not just a go-to for Kate, Boden is someone where both my mum and I would shop at – I’d make a beeline for the suede kitten heel boots, while she’d eye up the knee-high boots with brogue detailing.

Whether you’re curating your workwear wardrobe, shopping for a winter coat or in the market for some staple knitwear, I’ve rounded up all the best offers, plus my favourite from Boden’s autumn/winter 2025 collection. For a limited time, you can get a further 10 per cent off sale items using the Boden discount code below.





Boden padded puffer coat: Was £159, now £100.17, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

This fashionable yet functional puffer was listed in my review of the best winter coats, where it ticked the waterproof, warmth and style boxes. Characterised by its cosy cotton blend, hood and double fastenings, the cut sits just on the hips, while the shape of the coat is relaxed and slightly oversized for layering knitwear underneath. Setting it apart from your average puffer, it’s finished in an on-trend tartan-style print. Don’t forget to apply the discount code above to redeem the full saving.

Boden Helen wool kilt skirt: Was £139, now £62.55 Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Tartan kilts were the unexpected trend to emerge from London Fashion Week – and they’re far more wearable than you might think. This woollen number from Boden is designed with a pink and green check colour palette, featuring a high-rise waist and knee-grazing length (it’s helpfully available in petite, regular and tall lengths too). Lean into the punk feel with biker boots or dress down with ballet flats. Just remember to apply the discount code above to redeem the full saving.

Boden cable knit tank: Was £119, now £74.97, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Every wardrobe can benefit from a layering piece like this cable knit vest. Whether styled over a crisp white or striped shirt, worn over a T-shirt or thrown over a dress, the tank is a versatile staple. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate makes an appearance wearing this design – it’s the perfect balance between being fashion-forward and understated. And remember – apply the discount code above to secure the extra saving.

Boden cocoon wool coat: Was £369, now £226.17, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Your search for the perfect statement winter coat is over. Boden’s wool coat is finished in a vintage-inspired teal, brown and pink checkered pattern. Characterised by its sweeping long length and double-breasted silhouette, the design features a double lining and functional pockets. It looks like the perfect thing to wrap up in this winter. It’s discounted to £251.30, but you can use the discount code above to secure an extra £24 saving.

Boden contrast sole mule slipper: Was £69, now 37.26, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Boden’s mule style shoes secured a spot in our writer Emma Henderson’s review of the best women’s slippers. “These slippers are a fun riff on a cork-style clog and I love the sturdy sole, which is made from pink rubber with a slight undulating texture,” she said. Noting their excellent quality and great fit, Emma predicted they’ll sell out fast – particularly given this mega saving.

Boden suede kitten heel boots: £169, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Suede is everywhere this season – and this pair of chic brown boots is the perfect way to lean in. Whether poking out of wide-leg jeans or styled with tights and a mini dress, the pointed toe gives them an air of elegance. Complete with a small kitten heel that lends them to everyday wear, the boots boast a timeless ankle grazing length.

