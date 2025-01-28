Pandora’s new lab-grown diamond collection is here – and I’m impressed

While diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, they aren’t so kind to the planet, as mining the gemstones has a significant environmental impact. For context, just one carat of diamonds causes up to 3.1 tonnes of earth displacement and requires 8.9l of fuel consumption. The ethical implications are equally as significant, as diamond mining can lead to the displacement of both people and wildlife. These concerns have led to a growing demand for alternatives, with lab-grown diamonds becoming increasingly popular.

One of the first major jewellery brands to pledge changes to its business and mining practices was Pandora. As part of the brand’s pledge to become entirely carbon neutral, the Danish company uses 100 per cent renewable energy in its facilities when crafting diamonds, with each set in 100 per cent recycled silver or gold (this could come from recycled jewellery, silverware, coins or even electronics). Showing just how much difference a lab-grown diamond can make, the carbon footprint of a finished white Pandora lab-grown diamond is around 95 per cent lower than that of a mined diamond of the same size.

The move is a step in the right direction. Importantly, Pandora’s lab-grown stones are said to carry all the same qualities as diamonds, meaning the gems are aesthetically and physically identical to the real deal. The brand achieves this by using technology where a hydrogen gas mixture is heated to 800C, to replicate the process that creates diamonds under the earth.

From dainty rings and understated studs to glitzy earrings and gemstone necklaces, pieces in the Pandora lab-grown collection are set only in noble metals (yellow gold, white gold and sterling silver) and range from 0.1 to 2 carat. With prices starting from £100, it’s no wonder Pandora’s sales of lab-grown diamonds have surged by 87 per cent.

Do lab-grown diamonds really look and feel as good as the real thing? I got my hands on some standout pieces from Pandora’s latest lab-grown collection for 2025 to find out. Reviewing everything from quality and design to style and cost, read on to find my favourite pieces below.

