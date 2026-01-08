Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dearest gentle reader... Netflix’s Bridgerton is almost back with its much-anticipated series four. This season’s hottest gossip? It’s Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) turn in the spotlight after a chance meeting with a mysterious woman known as the “Lady in Silver” at the masquerade ball.

Now, in the collaboration we never knew we needed, Pandora has debuted a Bridgerton-inspired collection fit for any Regency-era soiree (or more realistically, the pub). The 14-strong line includes the Danish label’s signature charms, as well as bracelets, chokers and earrings.

Bridgerton leads Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Stirling, and Claudia Jessie playing Eloise Bridgerton, front the campaign, which was shot by fashion photographer Tim Walker. Each collectable piece is crafted in 100 per cent recycled sterling silver with 14k gold plating, featuring cubic zirconia, crystals or pearls.

Based on Julia Quinn’s book series, the steamy period romance landed on the streaming platform in 2020, becoming a major cultural phenomenon. The Georgian-era series is a stylish – and very bingeable – blend of Gossip Girl and Pride & Prejudice, with a contemporary soundtrack, diverse cast and exploration of topics such as gender equality and sexual orientation.

Previous series have followed the romantic entanglements of siblings Daphne and Anthony Bridgerton, before focusing on fan-favourite Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and her longtime crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The latest season follows Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman, with part one landing on 29 January and part two on 26 February. If you’re looking to inject some Bridgerton style into your jewellery collection in honour of the new series, here’s everything you need to know about Pandora x Bridgerton.

When does Pandora x Bridgerton launch?

The limited-edition collection launches on Thursday 15 January and will be available both online and in-store.

How much will Pandora x Bridgerton cost?

There are 14 pieces in the Pandora x Bridgerton collection, ranging in price from £65 to £399. We can expect the charms to be the most affordable and the special limited-edition necklaces to be at the top end.

What jewellery is in the Pandora x Bridgerton collaboration?

There’s a varied selection of pieces available, from cubic zirconia rings and matching stud earrings, to ear climbers, hand-finished flower bracelets and a matching floral necklace with a velvet tie. A particular highlight is the charm depicting Lady Whistledown’s notepad (it’s sure to go viral). Taking inspiration from the bee symbol seen throughout Bridgerton, there’s also a ring with a pearl water flower and appears on a ribbon-tussled choker.

