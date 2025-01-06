Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Longchamp le pliage tote is one of those rare bags that both Gen Z, millennials and their mum are likely to own. Not only does the classic design cross the generational divide, but it remains one of the most affordable designer bags you can buy.

Now, the 30-year-old le pliage is having somewhat of a renaissance (again). Designed in 1993, it gets its name from the French word for “folding”, owing to the bag’s ability to be reduced in size by three simple folds. Using a Japanese origami-inspired design, the bag is also fully washable thanks to the innovative nylon fabric.

Though popular on its launch, the le pliage didn’t truly take off until the Noughties. Plumped for by Royals and the era’s It-girls, the bag was regularly seen on the arm of Kate Middleton and Alexa Chung.

Despite remaining a bestseller (it continued to be a regular sight in airports, on the commute and the office), the le pliage fell out of favour among the style set. Now, with 60 million-plus views on TikTok and the Gen Z stamp of approval, Longchamp’s le pliage is officially back in vogue.

Helping achieve a preppy, quiet-luxury look without an eye-watering price tag to match (bags cost between £80 and £120), it’s no surprise that the Longchamp bag has won us over once more. If you’re looking for a new work bag or everyday tote, here’s everything you need to know about the Longchamp le pliage.

Longchamp le pliage original tote bag: £120, Longchamp.com

open image in gallery ( Longchamp )

Combining style and functionality, Longchamp’s le pliage bag comes in various sizes for different uses (including a backpack design and handbag). But the large, shoulder strap style remains the most popular.

Generously sized (31 cm x 30 cm x 19 cm), it features a zip and snap closure for keeping valuables safe, as well as two internal flat pockets. The canvas exterior is crafted from polyamide and recycled fibres while the signature trimmings are made using Russian cowhide leather. Plus, it can be folded and unfolded in four simple steps, making it small and practical.

With nine colourways available, there’s a style to suit every taste – from statement green, red and blush pink to more classic shades, including beige, black and navy. Costing £120, it’s one of the most affordable designer bags you can own, whether utilised as a work bag or weekend tote.

Take note from the style set and lean into the bag’s preppy feel with blazers, pleated skirts and loafers.

