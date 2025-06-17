Kate Middleton just wore a bag from one of her favourite affordable luxury brands
The Princess of Wales rewore a chic all-white look from Self Portrait
The Princess of Wales stepped out in an all-white ensemble at the annual Garter Day celebrations in Windsor. Kate Middleton was joined by the Duchess of Edinburgh to watch the procession, which was led by the King and Queen, along with the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh.
No stranger to rewearing designer pieces, the princess chose a Self Portrait belted blazer and lace trim midi skirt for the occasion - an outfit she was seen in weeks ago at the VE Day Concert.
But when it came to accessorising, Kate returned to one of her favourite affordable luxury bag brands: Strathberry. The princess carried the multrees chain wallet in vanilla/diamond under her arm. In fact, she previously wore the same design at Garter Day in 2023 and also owns the bag in a navy embossed croc.
The Edinburgh-based brand also counts like Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker among its fans, as well as fellow royals Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Edinburgh.
While other luxury bags could set you back upwards of £1,000, the multrees bag comes in at less than £300. Here’s everything you need to know.
Strathberry multrees chain wallet: £295, Strathberry.com
Handcrafted in Spain, the multrees wallet can be carried as a clutch or as a crossbody bag thanks to the removable gold chain strap. Complete with a magnetic closure, the bag is elevated by Strathberry’s signature gold music bar. The generous interior features eight card slots and a zipped pocket with a leather pull. Perfectly complementing the princess’s elegant and understated look, the minimalist bag is a timeless investment.
