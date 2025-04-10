This affordable luxury bag brand is my go-to this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With bags from the likes of Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton consistently getting more expensive, Gen Z and millennials are turning to more affordable brands to get their luxury fix.

From Longchamp’s viral le pliage and Ganni’s covetable bou style to insider labels such as DeMellier, Strathberry and Polène Paris, the entry-level designer bag market is booming.

Coach is another such brand. In fact, in the Lyst index – a study of each season’s hottest products and brands – Coach’s Brooklyn bag comes in at number one, while the label itself sits at number five, behind Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Prada and Loewe, no less.

In a climate of soaring bills and living costs, it’s perhaps no surprise that fashion heads are questioning the value of these heritage houses in favour of more accessible brands. Coach’s styles cost anywhere between £117 and £695, but you’re looking at more than £3,000 for Chanel or Prada designs. Demand for the New York brand is up 65 per cent quarter on quarter, according to Lyst.

But it’s not just frugal fashion fans championing Coach. Bella Hadid made a case for the Brooklyn bag last year, styling the large suede design with cut-off denim jeans and a red cropped top. She also paired the black leather iteration with capri pants and a white blouse.

More recently, she stepped out in New York wearing the brand’s empire carryall bag (£450, Coach.com). The vintage-inspired silhouette boasts distinctive long shoulder straps and a glazed leather finish.

Both the Brooklyn bag and empire style cost less than £500, while smaller hobo or crossbody styles can set you back less than £300 (particularly during sale periods such as Black Friday or the January sales).

So, if you’re looking to invest in a designer bag to carry your outfits in 2025 and beyond, don’t splash £3,000. I’d recommend you pick up these two trending Coach bags instead.

Coach empire carryall bag 34: £450, Coach.com

open image in gallery The empire bag is the perfect everyday, slimline style ( Daisy Lester )

Bella Hadid was recently spotted with this design, a vintage-inspired silhouette that nods to the Seventies bowling bag trend.

It packs in a surprising amount – including my book, make-up essentials, phone charger and miscellaneous items like keys and cards, with the zip giving me peace of mind while out and about.

There is also a dog leash lanyard to secure a key chain or pouch and interior buckles to expand the side gussets if you require more space. Available in black, it’s also available in burgundy or tan. This affordable designer bag will instantly elevate your outfits, owing to the luxurious glazed finish and statement elongated silhouette. I’m sold.

Coach Brooklyn bag 28: From £325, Coach.com

open image in gallery The bag fits everything but the kitchen sink ( Daisy Lester )

Despite loving the empire bag, I still have a lot of love for Coach’s Brooklyn bag. Available in a medium size and larger, slouchier silhouette (£495, Coach.com), the Brooklyn bag is made from natural grain leather.

Characterised by its long drop handle, the bag boasts a minimalist, streamlined silhouette. It’s nice to see a trending bag that is actually practical, with the Brooklyn fitting in everything but the kitchen sink. I packed in my laptop, chunky chargers, book, make-up bag and water bottle, with the bag sitting comfortably on my shoulder owing to the wide, soft leather strap.

Polished but still thoroughly practical, thanks to its generous interior, it’s not hard to see the appeal. While some viral bags struggle to fit anything but your phone - see Alaïa’s skinny baguette bag (£1,650, Selfridges.com) – the Coach bag is thoroughly functional.

Combining the quiet luxury trend with our growing appetite for practicality and bohemian-leaning pieces, the Brooklyn is classic and unfussy. Sleek and sophisticated for office days but equally versatile for weekend day trips, it’s a mid-range bag that’s worth the investment. If you’re taking the plunge, I’d suggest investing in the burgundy or tan colourways, as the black finish could swamp your outfits rather than complement them.

