St Tropez has launched a fake tan and bronzing drops hybrid – here’s my review

While some relegate their body fake tan to the back of the bathroom cabinet come winter, a facial tanner remains a year-round essential for most. These glow-getting formulas give you post-holiday radiance, despite being bundled up in knitwear.

Whether it’s a cream from the likes of Tan Luxe or Isle of Paradise’s cult drops (designed to be mixed with your moisturiser), there are plenty of products promising to achieve an effortless sun-kissed glow.

But, when it comes to an instant pick-me-up, tints and bronzing drops are an increasingly popular choice. The craze began with Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi drops, which could barely stay in stock last year. Other brand’s quickly followed, with Elf and Isle of Paradise’s bronzing formulas becoming bestsellers for the respective brands.

Now, St Tropez has launched its own take. Founded in 1984, St Tropez is a leading brand in the beauty world. Chances are every fake tan fan has dabbled with one of its formula over the years, whether it’s the flagship mousse or gradual lotion.

For the brand’s latest launch, it has created a hybrid bronzing drops and fake tan formula that gives skin an immediate glow, but develops into a deeper tan over three hours. In short, it claims to offer the best of both worlds.

How we tested

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

A self-proclaimed fake tan obsessive (I fake tan every Wednesday, year-round, come rain or shine), I had to try the new St Tropez formula. I wanted to see how it compares to Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi drops, which I use every morning. Testing the immediate glow the sunlit tint offers, I also assessed how nicely it developed throughout the day. Plus, I considered ease-of-application, how the formula looked and felt on my skin, and the benefits of the new contouring tan brush (£20, Boots.com), which the brand recommends using to help apply the tint. Here’s my verdict.

Why you can trust us

