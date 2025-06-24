My go-to gradual fake tan each summer costs less than £5

Alongside facial SPF, frizz-proof heat protectant spray and a body sunscreen summer, gradual tan is among my top summer beauty non-negotiables. Simultaneously hydrating and bronzing skin, these lotions and creams are the ultimate hybrid in your suitcase.

As a self-confessed fake tan addict, I tend to get through a bottle of gradual tan at an alarming rate for my bank balance. Thankfully, I discovered Dove’s hero budget buy that sets me back less than £5 a pop.

Dove’s cult summer revived lotion needs little introduction among fake-tan devotees. For the uninitiated, the lotion nourishes skin (hello aloe vera and glycerin), while giving you a radiant and natural-looking glow.

The formula is lightweight and buildable – so you can customise your tan over time – and far less drying than other methods (goodbye tiger-bread skin). I’ve been using Dove’s summer revived for years, mostly applying it over an existing layer of fake tan, to prolong my glow. A saviour for parched skin on holiday, it’s also my go-to for topping up a real tan after a day at the beach.

Whether you’re a fake tan beginner looking to ease yourself in or are after a new budget gradual formula, here’s everything you need to know about Dove’s summer revived lotion.

How I tested

My well-used Dove lotion ( Daisy Lester )

Dove’s lotion is designed to be applied just as you would a normal body lotion, and I usually apply the product over the top of an existing layer of tan, blending with my hands for a more streak-free finish. From how easy it is to apply to the natural-looking results, here’s why Dove’s summer revived deserves a spot in your fake-tan kit.