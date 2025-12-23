The Ordinary’s new ‘filler in a bottle’ serum made me look ‘more youthful’ in my 40s

What happens when a TikTok-viral skincare ingredient meets the signature apothecary-style amber bottle of one of social media’s most talked about beauty brands? I decided to find out by putting The Ordinary’s newest launch – the volufiline serum – to the test.

Celebrated for bringing advanced skincare ingredients to the masses at accessible prices, the cult brand has built a loyal following for its results-driven anti-ageing serums. Having been impressed by its growth factors 15% serum earlier this year, I was keen to be among the first beauty journalists to try this latest addition.

This time, the hero ingredient is volufiline. Anyone familiar with #BeautyTok will likely have seen it described as “filler-in-a-bottle”, a nickname earned thanks to claims that it helps enhance skin volume and plumpness.

Until recently, volufiline has been surprisingly hard to source in trustworthy skincare formulas. With limited reputable products available, some users have resorted to buying the raw ingredient and experimenting at home – a route I wouldn’t recommend given the potential for irritation.

For those interested in trying it safely, The Ordinary’s serum feels like a far more sensible introduction. As someone who regularly struggles with sunken, dark under-eyes, I was keen to see how it performed, even paired with the best eye creams, particularly as it comes from a brand I already trust.

How I tested

I tested the serum to see if it’s worth the hype ( Sabine Wiesel/The Independent )

I’m an experienced beauty editor, in my 40s, with all the typical signs of natural ageing and I’ve never had any dermal filler injections. One thing I’ve really noticed, especially in the last few years, is that no matter how much sleep I get, I always have dark circles thanks to volume loss around my eye area.

Getting a sample ahead of launch, I’ve been putting the serum into my morning and evening skincare routines for a month now, so I could bring you my thoughts on the following:

Formula: I looked into the formulation, including the key ingredients and why they’ve been used.

I looked into the formulation, including the key ingredients and why they’ve been used. Application: I assessed how easy the serum was to apply and slot into my skincare routine. I also considered how it felt on my skin and how well it layered with other products.

I assessed how easy the serum was to apply and slot into my skincare routine. I also considered how it felt on my skin and how well it layered with other products. Results: I looked at any immediate effects the serum had on my skin, as well as long-term.

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist in her 40s who specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. She’s reviewed everything from the best concealers for mature skin to retinol eye creams and anti-ageing day creams to find the best-value products that work on her fine lines and pigmentation. Sabine has experience speaking to long-standing dermatologists and aestheticians, and is familiar with brands both high-end and affordable.

