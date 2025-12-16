The Ordinary’s new ‘filler in a bottle’ serum made me look ‘more youthful’ in my 40s

What do you get when a TikTok-famous skincare ingredient lands in the iconic, apothecary-style amber bottle of one of social media’s most talked-about beauty brands? I put that question to the test while trying The Ordinary’s latest launch: its new volufiline serum.

Known for making cutting-edge skincare ingredients affordable, the cult-favourite brand has earned a reputation for delivering some of the most effective anti-ageing serums on the market. After being impressed by its growth factors 15% serum earlier this year, I was keen to be among the first beauty journalists to trial this release.

This time, the spotlight ingredient is volufiline. Regulars on #BeautyTok will likely recognise it, where it’s earned the nickname ‘filler-in-a-bottle’, thanks to its reputation for boosting skin volume.

Until now, however, volufiline has been notoriously difficult to find in reliable skincare products. With so few trusted options available, some enthusiasts have turned to buying the ingredient raw and experimenting at home – something I wouldn’t advise due to the risk of irritation.

If you’re curious to try it safely, The Ordinary’s formula offers a far more sensible entry point. And as someone constantly battling sunken, dark under-eyes I was eager to see how it performed, even paired with the best eye creams, particularly as the formula comes from a beauty brand I trust.

How I tested

I tested the serum to see if it’s worth the hype ( Sabine Wiesel/The Independent )

I’m an experienced beauty editor, in my 40s, with all the typical signs of natural ageing and I’ve never had any dermal filler injections. One thing I’ve really noticed, especially in the last few years, is that no matter how much sleep I get, I always have dark circles thanks to volume loss around my eye area.

Getting a sample ahead of launch, I’ve been putting the serum into my morning and evening skincare routines for a month now, so I could bring you my thoughts on the following:

Formula: I looked into the formulation, including the key ingredients and why they’ve been used.

I looked into the formulation, including the key ingredients and why they’ve been used. Application: I assessed how easy the serum was to apply and slot into my skincare routine. I also considered how it felt on my skin and how well it layered with other products.

I assessed how easy the serum was to apply and slot into my skincare routine. I also considered how it felt on my skin and how well it layered with other products. Results: I looked at any immediate effects the serum had on my skin, as well as long-term.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist in her 40s who specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. She’s reviewed everything from the best concealers for mature skin to retinol eye creams and anti-ageing day creams to find the best-value products that work on her fine lines and pigmentation. Sabine has experience speaking to long-standing dermatologists and aestheticians, and is familiar with brands both high-end and affordable.