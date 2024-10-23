Boots star gifts are one of the best shopping phenomenons to come out of the Christmas countdown, so to say I was excited to learn of a star gift partnership with The Ordinary would be an understatement.

Luckily, I got an exclusive first look and can reveal that this week’s star gift is The Ordinary’s the hydrate and brighten set, which is now half-price. The bundle includes an impressive roster of products – so much so, I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out at lightning speed.

What is included? Well, you’ll be treated to five full-size items, all of which deserve their own spot in The Ordinary’s skincare hall of fame; in fact, one of them – the hyaluronic acid (£15.50, Boots.com) sells every minute, according to Body+Soul.

If you’re looking to supercharge your skincare routine and are interested to see if this is worth your money, keep reading for my full review.

How I tested

open image in gallery We got to work testing the products on our skin at home ( Lucy Smith )

With a cleanser, exfoliating AHA, eye treatment, face serum and moisturiser herein, I set about reviewing the products together as a full face routine, noting their feel both initially and long-term on the skin, how they were packaged and overall efficacy. Scroll on for my verdict.