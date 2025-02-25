The Ordinary’s new £10 essence instantly revived my lacklustre skin

The Ordinary needs little introduction. Its range of skincare is the GOAT when it comes to affordable, no-nonsense, effective formulas. From its pocket-friendly yet effective retinal (£15.20, Boots.com) to its radiance-boosting serum, the brand knows what it’s doing in the world of anti-ageing and skin rejuvenation.

As for its latest launch, a new multi-active delivery essence (£10.60, Theordinary.com), The Ordinary hopes to transform your entire routine – with just one product. How? Well, the essence works to hydrate and condition the skin, but also prep the skin for an oncoming slew of serums, oils and creams and promises to increase the penetration of other skincare ingredients.

The question is though does it work? And, if it does, what benefits will the skin reap as a result? True to form, I tried to discover just that by putting it to the test. Keep reading for the outcome after I’ve been using it for a month.

How I tested

open image in gallery I got my hands on the highly-anticipated fluid ahead of its launch ( Lucy Smith )

I’ve had just over a month to get to grips with the product ahead of its launch. I used it morning and night as part of my daily skincare routine, applying around five to seven drops with my hands after cleansing and before my usual serums, moisturiser and SPF. For context, I have an oily complexion that often suffers sensitivity at the hands of exfoliating toners and acids, so I was intrigued to see whether The Ordinary’s alternative could buck this curve. Here’s how I got on.

Why trust my review

I’ve been reviewing skincare for more than five years, so I’ve tried my fair share of toners – from The Ordinary’s very own glycolic acid to Glow Hub’s skin trip treatment lotion. I’m well-versed in skincare acids, such as salicylic acid, and have even spoken to experts (consultant dermatologists and skin clinic founders) on the topic. While The Ordinary’s essence sets out to diverge from the traditional title of toner, my familiarity in the field of post-cleansing skin prep – be it with toners, exfoliators, acids or essences – all lend themselves to an accurate and informed review of this, the brand’s new launch.