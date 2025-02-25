The Ordinary’s new £10 essence instantly revived my lacklustre skin

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The new release launches today, 25 February
The Ordinary needs little introduction. Its range of skincare is the GOAT when it comes to affordable, no-nonsense, effective formulas. From its pocket-friendly yet effective retinal (£15.20, Boots.com) to its radiance-boosting serum, the brand knows what it’s doing in the world of anti-ageing and skin rejuvenation.
As for its latest launch, a new multi-active delivery essence (£10.60, Theordinary.com), The Ordinary hopes to transform your entire routine – with just one product. How? Well, the essence works to hydrate and condition the skin, but also prep the skin for an oncoming slew of serums, oils and creams and promises to increase the penetration of other skincare ingredients.
The question is though does it work? And, if it does, what benefits will the skin reap as a result? True to form, I tried to discover just that by putting it to the test. Keep reading for the outcome after I’ve been using it for a month.
I’ve had just over a month to get to grips with the product ahead of its launch. I used it morning and night as part of my daily skincare routine, applying around five to seven drops with my hands after cleansing and before my usual serums, moisturiser and SPF. For context, I have an oily complexion that often suffers sensitivity at the hands of exfoliating toners and acids, so I was intrigued to see whether The Ordinary’s alternative could buck this curve. Here’s how I got on.
I’ve been reviewing skincare for more than five years, so I’ve tried my fair share of toners – from The Ordinary’s very own glycolic acid to Glow Hub’s skin trip treatment lotion. I’m well-versed in skincare acids, such as salicylic acid, and have even spoken to experts (consultant dermatologists and skin clinic founders) on the topic. While The Ordinary’s essence sets out to diverge from the traditional title of toner, my familiarity in the field of post-cleansing skin prep – be it with toners, exfoliators, acids or essences – all lend themselves to an accurate and informed review of this, the brand’s new launch.
Ultimately, my skin barrier felt all the healthier for using The Ordinary’s multi-active delivery essence in lieu of my usual toners. I’m not entirely convinced that it “doubled” the performance of my subsequent skincare products. But, because it reduced stinging and irritation with each day's use, I am convinced that it revived my complexion in one way or another. In a nutshell, it left my skin a more healthy, blank canvas for subsequent skincare – and for £10, I’m converted.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in