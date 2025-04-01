The Inkey List’s new affordable serum transformed my compromised skin

Move over, retinol: exosomes are coming for the skin-rejuvenation crown. The latest buzzword in the beauty industry, exosome treatments were once exclusive to premium in-clinic therapies or luxury serums with hefty price tags. However, this skincare innovation is finally affordable thanks to the latest exosome serum from The Inkey List.

Exosomes are tiny particles released by cells, carrying proteins, lipids and genetic information. They act as messengers, signalling and stimulating surrounding cells to repair and rejuvenate.

Essentially, exosomes encourage older skin cells to act like younger ones. Exosomes can be extracted from plants, animals and, controversially, even people. They’re an exciting find for regenerative medicine because of their ability to help skin repair and heal.

That means that exosomes are increasingly popular for skin rejuvenation and are gaining popularity as part of in-clinic treatments. They are used in concentrated serums that are applied over areas targeted during laser or micro-needling procedures. The idea is that exosomes’ regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties enhance the skin’s natural repair process, stimulating collagen production and speeding up healing time.

Exosomes are usually found in skincare products for at-home use, but until recently, these came with eye-watering price tags. Dr Barbara Sturm’s exo-metic face serum is a whopping £430 for 30ml (Harrods.com). However, I was very excited when I heard The Inkey List is launching a £20 formulation.

The Inkey List’s exosome serum promises to deliver radiance, firmness, resurfacing and hydration in as little as 14 days, but does it deliver?

While fans of the brand have been eagerly putting their names on the waitlist to get their hands on the new formula, I was lucky enough to test it before the official launch, so I can bring you my honest thoughts. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.

How I tested

A pea-sized amount of the serum is enough to cover the face and neck ( Sabine Wiesel )

I put this new formula to the test for three weeks as part of both my morning and evening skincare routines. I paired the product with a hydrating moisturiser that doesn’t have any glow-boosting actives, so there was no skin-brightening help from other formulas in the mix.

For context, I have normal to dry skin, but it’s been going through periods of sensitivity, which you can see in the red blotches on my make-up-free ‘before’ picture. I’m in my 40s, so uneven dullness, skin tone and fine lines are key skin concerns I’m always looking to improve.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist who specialises in reviewing anti-ageing products and those aimed at mature skin. Having reviewed everything from the best neck creams to the retinol eye creams, she is well-versed in finding the best value products that actually make an impact.