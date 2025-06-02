Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than two decades before the “clean girl aesthetic” started trending on TikTok, REN was founded in East London with a pared-back, clean approach to skincare. A pioneer in the sustainable beauty space, the brand brought natural ingredients and sensitive skin-friendly formulas to the forefront.

Getting its brand name from the Swedish word for “clean”, Ren was created in 2000 when its founder’s pregnant wife began experiencing sensitivity from her everyday beauty products. From its bestselling evercalm balm to the barrier support elixir, its roster of products favour bioactives that are kind to both the planet and your skin. It was among the first to eliminate parabens, synthetic fragrances, sulfates and petrochemicals from its formulas, inspiring all the green brands that followed suit.

REN’s efficacious formulas are not only great for sensitive skin and eczema, but also young skin. I was first introduced to REN as a teenager just getting into skincare, when my parents wrapped up one of the brand’s gift sets for Christmas. Its formulas are still a staple of my beauty routine, from the glow-getting tonic to the brightening eye cream. The beauty industry is full of buzzwords and green washing, but REN is one of the few sustainable brands you can trust, with its formulation standards enduring for a quarter of a century.

So, when REN announced its imminent closure last month, I was one of its many fans preparing to mourn its loss in the space. Unilever – which bought the brand in 2015 – said it took the “difficult decision” after a consultation period, blaming “a combination of internal factors, compounded by market challenges in recent years”, Unilever said REN is “unable to sustain success in the long term”.

“We are proud of the REN team for all they have accomplished during 25 years of business, putting ‘clean’ skin care on the agenda and creating positive change for both people and planet and thank them as they continue to support us through this closure,” Unilever said in the statement.

No date has been set yet for its official closure, but the brand said it will cease trading in the last quarter of 2025. As it winds down, I’m supporting the brand one final time by stocking up on cult classics and new favourites (see its sensitive skin daily SPF), and suggest you do too. Here are the best products to buy from REN while you still can.

REN ready steady glow tonic: £30, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

This has been a staple in my skincare routine for as long as I can remember. The non-invasive facial exfoliator is formulated with smoothing AHA’s (lactic avid) and pore refining BHA’s (salicin) to brighten and even out your skin tone. It leaves a dewy, glowy finish, gliding effortlessly on with a cotton pad. I’ve never found a product that both exfoliates and tackles hyperpigmentation while also boosting radiance. I use it every morning to give my skin the best start to the day. It’s a great choice for those who usually find exfoliators or BHA toners too harsh on their skin - just make sure to build up to daily use.

REN evercalm overnight recovery balm: £46, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

Delivering radiant skin by morning, Ren’s recovery balm has a thick, gel-like consistency, with the product transforming into a lightweight consistency after warming it up in your hands. It’s ultra-nourishing (thank you lipids like olive, almond, linseed and jojoba), locking in moisture and strengthening the skin’s barrier. My skin feels soft and super hydrated come morning, with redness soothed and the appearance of pores minimised.

REN radiance brightening dark circle eye cream: £49, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

REN’s brightening eye cream is a perfectly weighted formula that instantly nourishes the under-eye area thanks to hyaluronic acid and a skin-balancing duo of elderberry flower and glycogen. Though absorbing quickly, it leaves a subtle sheen that immediately brightens up the area, making it perfect for daily morning use. It also works as a stellar primer, so you can apply concealer straight away. I also just love the fuss-free pump applicator, which is far less messy than the tubs that most eye creams come in.

REN evercalm SPF 50+ sensitive support sunscreen: £36, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

This is a new launch from the brand, but already a firm favourite in my SPF rotation. It’s non-greasy and absorbs into skin fast (my two non-negotiables when it comes to sunscreen), with a satin finish and no risk of a white cast residue. Suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin, the formula isn’t fragranced and is non-comedogenic. Not only does it protect against UV rays, but it’s formulated with an anti-pollution complex to tackle environmental aggressors and has niacinamide to protect against blue light damage from electronic devices.

REN evercalm gentle cleansing gel: £25, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

REN’s gentle cleanser is suitable for sensitive, oily or combination skin. I double cleanse with it in the morning and find that it doesn’t dry out skin like other gel-based cleansers, nor leave that feeling of tightness. The formula works to strip the skin of impurities and dirt without losing any moisture, thanks to a strengthening duo of beta-glucan and prebiotic extracts. The cleanser leaves your face feeling soft, supple and ready for the day.

REN barrier support elixir: £45, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( REN )

REN’s barrier support elixir is a product deserving of its cult status. If you’ve got oily skin already, or don’t like the greasy sheen facial oils can leave, then REN’s formula is a must-try. It’s super lightweight and packed with seven nourishing oils - including camellia and rosehip - to strengthen and soothe skin. It absorbs quickly, so don’t fret about using it in the morning before SPF, though I prefer to apply it as the final step of my routine in the evening. It works to tackle redness, hydrate dry patches and restore radiance to skin.

What does e.l.f. buying Rhode mean for Hailey Bieber’s brand? Here are the best products to buy