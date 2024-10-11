Three of our favourite CeraVe products are reduced by £13 now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

CeraVe is our holy grail brand for affordable and effective skincare; from the cleansers to the moisturisers, we’re truly smitten with every product we come into contact with – and we’ve just spotted a bundle of our three favourite formulas, which has been reduced by a whopping 30 per cent off.

That’s right, you can currently save more than £13 on this bundle, which includes three of our favourite miracle workers: the hydrating cleanser (£12.50, Lookfantastic.com), and the AM (£16.50, Lookfantastic.com) and PM facial moisturising lotions (£16.50, Lookfantastic.com). All three of these products will work in tandem to supercharge your skincare routine with hydrating heroes ahead of the cold weather really setting in.

Packed full of skin-loving ingredients, including ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, you can rest assured your skin will be getting a whole lot of TLC. Whether you're new to the brand or are a faithful follower, this bundle is not to be missed.

CeraVe exclusive skincare routine simplified: Was £45.45, now £31.92, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( CeraVe/The Independent )

At IndyBest, we like to get hands-on with our product testing and, of course, we’ve already put heaps of CeraVe products through the ringer. In a review of the brand’s best products, for instance, we praised how the hydrating cleanser “doesn’t ever strip or dry skin out, [and] instead, it’s formulated with a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help make sure that the skin retains its much-needed moisture”.

Likewise, the AM moisturising cream “truly ticks all the boxes”. With skin nourishment courtesy of ceramides and shea butter, plus oil-balancing from the included niacinamide, the SPF-in-moisturiser is “one of the very best high-protection sunscreens available on the high street that’s more than suitable for everyday use all year round”.

Lastly, while we’re yet to put the PM moisturising cream to the test, its ingredients are quick to impress with a quenching mix of hyaluronic acid, glycerin and, again, calming ceramides.

This trio comes fragrance-free, which is a big green flag for sensitive skin types, not to mention it’s the perfect bundle to stock up on ahead of the icy weather incoming. There’s nothing like winter to sap all the hydration out of your skin, so get prepared today with this 30 per cent saving.

Still on the market for money-saving beauty? The Ordinary’s anti-ageing hero set is now less than £15 - lucky you.