CeraVe’s affordable retinol serum is perfect for beginners

Retinol has become somewhat of a beauty buzzword in recent years, with people of all ages reaching for the lauded skincare serum. But what exactly is retinol? How does it work? And who is it best for?
If you’ve been pondering these questions, the good news is that we’re here to answer them, and we’ve even included a review of a great retinol buy from one of our favourite cost-cutting beauty brands: CeraVe.
To help unpack all things retinol, we roped in Dr Alexis Granite, CeraVe consultant dermatologist, to lend some expert advice. So, let’s start with what retinol is. A derivative of vitamin A, retinol is “one of a dermatologist’s favourite ingredients as it has so many skin benefits,” shares Dr Granite. “It helps turn the skin over more effectively, stimulates collagen, which improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and reduces the appearance of pores and pigmentation.”
All of this sounds pretty good if you ask us, but retinol does often get a bad rap. If used incorrectly, in too strong a concentration or when exposed to direct sunlight, it can cause irritation, dryness and sensitivity, so it’s incredibly important to find the right product and follow the instructions. In fact, the EU has just imposed restrictions on the percentage of retinol beauty brands can now include in their products to try and mitigate these problems.
This is where CeraVe’s budget-friendly option, the resurfacing retinol serum, comes in. Forming part of the brand’s blemish control range, we put the product to the test to see whether this reasonably priced retinol was one worth raving about.
Our tester had used retinol in the past, although not in their regular routine, so their skin was in no way familiar with the formulas. With post-acne scarring and uneven skin tone around their chin, a handful of blemishes dotted across the face and fine lines around the eyes from squinting in the sun all summer long, they turned to this retinol to help reduce signs of all of the above.
Starting off by applying it two or three times a week in the evening, post-cleansing and pre-moisturising for around one month, they’re now ready to share their honest review of the CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum.
Lauren Cunningham is a beauty writer and editor, and has reviewed skincare products such as SPFs and vitamin C serums. She frequently speaks with dermatologists, pharmacists and relevant experts in order to shed light on ingredients and their benefits, and considerations to be made whilst shopping for your skin type. If you find that this review left questions unanswered, check out her expert-led retinol guide.
The packaging
This isn’t a beautiful-looking beauty product. The packaging is functional rather than fun, and it gives off a more clinical style than a clean, cool and chic aesthetic. But that’s the same with all CeraVe products, as it’s what’s on the inside that counts.
The formula
We’re naming this the best serum for those yet to build retinol into their regular routines. This is thanks to its gentle formulation, encapsulation technology and the addition of ceramides and niacinamide, which all help to reduce the risk of irritation.
“The encapsulation of retinol helps protect the active ingredient to penetrate more deeply and effectively within the skin, ensuring optimal stability and delivery whilst mitigating the potential for unwanted side effects such as dryness and irritation,” explains Dr Granite.
As retinol accelerates your skin’s natural exfoliation process, encouraging it to shed dead skin cells, it can cause dryness and irritation. What we loved about this formula was the addition of niacinamide and ceramides, which provide anti-inflammatory properties as well as nourishing and hydrating the skin. Plus, liquorice root is in there to help brighten.
The application
Firstly, start off by using it slowly, say once or twice a week, post-cleansing and before moisturising in the evenings. You can then increase use slowly once seeing how your skin reacts. Secondly, use a good SPF, ideally factor 50, every day when using retinol as your skin will be more sensitive to the sun.
It’s also worth noting that many people who start using retinol can find they have more blemishes come up at the beginning of use, which is often referred to as skin purging. Though this might sound scary, it is completely normal as you are bringing all the blemishes that were brewing under the skin to the surface at once.
Our tester did have slight purging results, with more blemishes than normal coming through – although this started to fade at around the one-month mark. Essentially, what we’re saying is that you will need to trust the process. That said, the gentleness of this serum should lead to less serious side effects than you might experience with stronger serums.
The results
After around two weeks of use, our tester did start to notice subtle signs of post-acne marks beginning to fade. And, after one month’s worth of use, we can confirm that some of these marks have all but disappeared.
However, it will take some more time for the more stubborn ones to follow suit, so best be reminded this is a slow-results serum rather than an overnight miracle maker. If irritation is a cause for concern, the best thing about this serum was that our tester faced no issue with dryness, sensitivity or irritation at any point while using it.
We highly recommend CeraVe’s resurfacing retinol serum for retinol newbies. The serum has been formulated to reduce all possible side effects while still fading dark spots, post-acne blemishes and the appearance of large pores. Our tester loved the results and, after one month, they can really notice a difference in the fading of light marks. Plus, they’re confident that these results will only improve with continued use.
As is the case with all CeraVe products, this product falls into the affordable beauty category and it’s much more purse-friendly than a lot of other options. Although, for those who are well-seasoned when it comes to retinol, you may be best opting for a higher-strength formula.
