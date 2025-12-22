CeraVe just dropped two new affordable anti-ageing products – here’s my honest review

I’ve been a beauty journalist for more than a decade, so I’ve landed on a fair few skincare favourites in that time. However, Cerave’s products are certainly some of the more affordable. Take its skin renewing eye cream, for instance – a gentle, soothing product that smoothes my 41-year-old skin. So I was eager to try its newest, affordable anti-ageing focused launches: the skin renewing retinol serum, and the peptide cream.

Billed as being moisturising and smoothing while visibly improving the appearance of fine lines, I’ve spent weeks reviewing both products and putting these claims to the test. I was intrigued to see whether they would serve up the kind of skincare benefits that belie the brand’s affordability, as I’ve found to be the case with its formulations in the past.

Renowned for offering a refreshingly straightforward approach, the dermatologist-founded brand specialises in budget-friendly products that support the skin’s natural barrier. More specifically, its signature is the inclusion of three ceramides in each product, with this unique complex promoting hydration while protecting the skin from irritants. But how effective are its latest products? Keep reading for my full, honest review.

How I tested

The products were assessed on application, key ingredients and skincare results

I’ve spent three weeks testing CeraVe’s skin renewing retinol serum and peptide cream. As a busy mum with dehydrated and sensitive skin (which can look dull in winter, especially), I am always looking for straightforward skincare solutions that smooth and brighten without causing any irritation. Since turning 40, I’m also keen to find affordable products that offer a rejuvenating effect and radiance for long-term use. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.

Read more: Best anti-ageing serums, tried and tested