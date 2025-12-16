The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
CeraVe just dropped two new affordable anti-ageing products – here’s my honest review
Do the retinol serum and peptide cream show visible results? As a 41-year-old beauty writer, I found out
Affordable skincare stalwart CeraVe has been popular with beauty lovers since its UK launch in 2018. Renowned for offering a refreshingly straightforward approach, the dermatologist-founded brand specialises in budget-friendly products that support the skin’s natural barrier. CeraVe’s signature is the inclusion of three ceramides in each product, with this unique complex promoting hydration while protecting the skin from irritants.
I was intrigued to hear about the launch of two new products: the skin renewing retinol serum and skin renewing peptide cream. Billed as being moisturising and smoothing while visibly improving the appearance of fine lines, I’ve spent weeks reviewing both products and putting these claims to the test.
I’ve been a beauty journalist for more than a decade. In this time, I’ve tested a wide variety of brands and skincare launches. CeraVe is loved by beauty editors and skincare lovers of all ages, and I’m a fan of several products, including the skin renewing eye cream, which is gentle and soothing, while offering a smoothing effect on my 41-year-old skin. Meanwhile, I also included the foaming cleanser in my best skincare for teens guide, highlighting how great the brand is for different life stages.
In my experience, CeraVe serves up impressive skincare results that often match, or even better, those created by far more expensive brands. I saw a plumped-up effect to fine lines with the skin renewing eye cream, but how would these two new products fare? Keep reading for my full, honest review.
How I tested
I’ve spent three weeks testing CeraVe’s skin renewing retinol serum and peptide cream. As a busy mum with dehydrated and sensitive skin (which can look dull in winter, especially), I am always looking for straightforward skincare solutions that smooth and brighten without causing any irritation. Since turning 40, I’m also keen to find affordable products that offer a rejuvenating effect and radiance for long-term use. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.
1CeraVe skin renewing peptide cream
- Best For a smoothing base
- Size 48ml
- Key ingredients Hyaluronic acid and CeraVe’s three signature essential ceramides
- Why we love it
- Non-greasy
- Smoothing
- Nourishes dry patches
- Take note
- Creates a matte effect rather than a dewy glow
This cream contains peptides to help smooth skin, hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and CeraVe’s three signature essential ceramides. The formula is intended to target skin health and structure, with topical peptides, described by CeraVe’s consultant dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite, as encouraging the production of collagen, elastin and keratin. “When applied topically, they act as cellular messengers, signalling the skin to produce more of these structural proteins,” Dr Granite explains.
The cream has a balm-like consistency, and while it is a light layer on skin once applied, the formula feels very thick to the touch at first. It is non-comedogenic and shouldn’t block pores, but I did see a slight breakout to start with due to its heaviness. After this, I used it more sparingly, which suited my skin better – and a little goes a long way, so that approach will make the small pot last longer, too.
This is a non-greasy moisturiser, which instantly creates a smoothing layer – an effect that temporarily improves the appearance of fine lines. It’s like a multi-tasking primer, creating a matte effect and leaving skin feeling softened and supple. It’s worth noting, this isn’t a cream for a dewy glow, and instead, you can expect a smooth base and gentle hydration.
I was pleased to see the results lingered throughout the day. The cream is a great skincare addition during the colder weather, too, as it smooths over dry patches while making skin feel less parched and dull. With continued use, my skin feels nourished, and I’m reaching for it as a winter skincare staple. This lavish, balm-style moisturiser gives skin the freshened, smooth look of a far more expensive face cream.
2CeraVe skin renewing serum retinol
- Best For a gentle retinol
- Size 30ml
- Key ingredients Retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and CeraVe’s three essential ceramides
- Why we love it
- Brightening
- A little goes a long way
- Take note
- May make skin tingle at first
- Always add SPF afterwards
A gentle retinol option suitable for sensitive skin, this serum contains encapsulated retinol, balancing niacinamide, hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid and the aforementioned three essential ceramides. It’s created for use underneath the peptide cream and, as always when using retinol, add an SPF as your last skincare layer.
While this is a gentle version of retinol – due to the addition of other ingredients which support the skin barrier – I’d always recommend building up usage and starting by applying it just two to three times a week. If you do notice any redness or dryness, retinol can be sandwiched between layers of moisturiser to help counteract these reactions. As someone with sensitive skin, I tend to do this when using any retinol product. However, because this retinol is in an encapsulated form, meaning its potency is released over time (rather than instantly), that does minimise the risk of irritation.
The serum has an almost runny consistency, but it absorbs very quickly after being applied to the skin. Just like the peptide cream, a little goes a long way. I sometimes feel a slight tingle when applying it, but this goes away after a few minutes. I saw a fresh feeling and brightness straight after application, and noted it throughout the day too.
I didn’t see any improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles after three weeks’ use. However, retinol is a long-term project, and it can take up to three months of use for results to show, which is always worth bearing in mind. I found that the skin radiance it creates is visible straightaway, though, so it’s one that I’ll keep in my regular skincare rotation.
The verdict: CeraVe skin renewing peptide cream and retinol serum
CeraVe’s skin renewing peptide cream and skin renewing retinol serum are a skincare duo that create the look and feel of softened skin and offer a fresh radiance. While I didn’t see an improvement in fine lines and wrinkles with the retinol serum after three weeks, I’m keen to keep using it to assess long-term results.
The peptide cream is a nourishing, lavish balm-style moisturiser that temporarily improves the look of fine lines due to its smoothing finish. Between the affordable price points and effective ingredients, these products offer value for money, and I’m impressed by CeraVe yet again.
How I tested CeraVe’s skin renewing products
I added CeraVe’s skin renewing peptide cream and retinol serum to my daily skincare routine, assessing the following factors:
- Formula: I looked at the key ingredients included in each product and the skincare benefits they can have.
- Application: I tested the serum and cream underneath make-up and on bare face days, looking at how well they layered, the feeling on my skin and the results seen.
- Results: I noted both the immediate effects seen from using these products, as well as the benefits that appeared after a few weeks.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
IndyBest tests thousands of products to bring our readers full, honest, thorough and reliable reviews. True to form, our skincare reviews are the result of hands-on testing, and we won’t sing the praises of a product unless it’s been tried and approved by one of our expert testers.
Helen Wilson-Beevers is a beauty journalist with many years of experience in skincare. Within this time, she has given her verdict on a plethora of products formulated to support a youthful appearance, when assessing products from budget-friendly brands including The Inkey List, The Ordinary and CeraVe, when reviewing the efficacy of the brand’s renewing eye cream. Taking into account her dry skin type, Helen is able to recognise exactly how potent and effective a product is for her skin.
