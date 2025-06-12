I tried CeraVe’s new foam cleanser – and it’s not what I expected

Fans of CeraVe will relish the brand’s affordable, no-nonsense approach to facial cleansing. Do away with the essential oils, scrap the yellow and pink colouring, and hand over what’s left: a targeted approach to bacteria and grime, specific to each skin type.

It currently has a range of face cleansers, from an exfoliating salicylic acid formula (£10.80, Amazon.co.uk) to a hydrating one (£9.36, Amazon.co.uk) for dry, delicate complexions. And CeraVe has just added another to its cleansing roster aimed at normal to combination skin types.

As someone who loves CeraVe, I was excited to hear word of a new launch: the balancing air foam cleanser (£10.86, Superdrug.com). But, I was dubious of the formula as I’m not normally a fan of foams. By design, foams require surfactants – ingredients that help lift dirt and oil but can often be drying. For years, brands like Clearasil and Neutrogena leaned into this, creating foaming face washes that stripped the skin under the guise of controlling acne and shine. Ironically, such formulas can backfire. Harsh surfactants like sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) may compromise the skin’s surface, creating tiny fissures that allow sebum to leak through.

Dr Stefanie Williams, a registered dermatologist and medical director at Eudelo skin clinic, explained: “Foaming cleansers, often marketed for oily or acne-prone skin, can actually make things worse when overused or poorly formulated as they can damage the skin barrier and disrupt the epidermis, triggering reactive oil production and congestion.” The result? More oil, more shine, and a disrupted barrier.

So when CeraVe used the term ‘balancing’ to describe this cleanser, I had my doubts. The question is, does it buck the cleanser curve?

How I tested

I used the cleanser as a morning cleanse and second cleanse in the evening ( Lucy Smith )

I used CeraVe’s balancing air foam cleanser for 10 days in the mornings and evenings, the latter as a second cleanse after removing make-up. I applied two to three pumps of the formula to my skin, massaging it into the surface before wiping it off with a hot flannel.

Given how the foam expands, you only need a few pumps to cover the entire face ( Lucy Smith )

I paid attention to the texture, feel and post-use results, noting any changes to the tightness or hydration of my skin. I also considered the value for money across ingredients and packaging, stacking my real-time review up against its on-paper benefits. Here’s how I got on.

