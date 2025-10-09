The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
CeraVe just launched its first-ever cleansing balm for £14 – but does it rival Elemis?
The budget-friendly skincare brand is back with another impressive launch
CeraVe’s cleansers are a staple in my bathroom cupboard. Be it the SA exfoliating cleanser (£10.88, Amazon.co.uk) when my skin feels congested or the hydrating cleanser (£9.38, Amazon.co.uk) on a dry, cold winter’s day, I can count on CeraVe to give my face what it needs (without breaking the bank).
While the brand has a micellar water (£13.50, Boots.com), it’s never properly tapped into the market for make-up removal – until now. Enter CeraVe’s first-ever cleanser balm that promises to melt away mascara and foundation.
At just £14.49, it’s set to undercut competitors like Elemis, Eve Lom and Clinique. The question is, can it compete with these powerhouse formulas? I got my hands on it before it launched to find out.
How we tested
I massaged the cleansing balm between my hands to let it emulsify before working it into my skin and using a hot flannel to wipe away make-up and residue. I considered everything from the packaging to the product’s consistency and feel, efficacy in removing make-up and results. Similarly, I considered how it compared to its competitors. You can read a detailed breakdown of my testing criteria at the end of the review.
1CeraVe make-up removing cleanser balm
- Fragrance: No
- Vegan and cruelty-free: No
- Skin type: All bar acne-prone
- Why we love it
- Calming on skin
- Non-drying
- Effectively removes heavy make-up
- Take note
- Small quantity
- Requires a little massaging on stubborn mascara
Unlike Elemis’s pro-collagen cleansing balm, CeraVe’s cleansing balm is fragrance-free, which minimises the risk of irritation for anyone with sensitive skin.
The balm-to-oil consistency of CeraVe’s cleanser is on par with premium brands – it leaves the jar with a thick buttery texture before dissolving into a milky oil when worked into the palms. The result? A formula that felt lovely on the skin.
When working the formula into my lashes, my mascara melted away with ease, leaving no smudges around my eyes. Similarly, the rest of my make-up was quick to wipe off with a hot flannel. After use, my skin felt hydrated, with no sign of tightness (which can often be the case with other cleansers), and even after five hours, I experienced no dryness. As someone with oily skin, I can’t speak for anyone with a dry complexion, though.
If I had one gripe, it’d be the size – at just 36g it’s a small pot. That said, plenty of CeraVe products have since been supersized, so here’s hoping the cleansing balm follows suit.
Is CeraVe’s new make-up removing cleanser balm on par with competitors?
Ultimately, I was very impressed with CeraVe’s new cleanser balm and found it to be very effective at removing make-up. The fragrance-free formula means it’s great for all skin types, including inflamed or sensitive-prone complexions. And I will without a doubt be rebuying it.
How I tested CeraVe’s cleansing balm
I got my hands on CeraVe’s cleansing balm slightly ahead of launch, so I was able to put it to the test to give you my honest thoughts. I considered the following factors when reviewing:
- Packaging and quantity: I looked at the size of the jar, comparing the product quantity to competitors as well as judging its aesthetic appeal.
- Consistency and feel: I considered how silky and smooth the balm was and noted how comfortable the make-up removal process was.
- Effectiveness of make-up removal: I timed how long it took the cleansing balm to remove my make-up, noticing any mascara residue, lingering lip liner or other remaining product.
- Results: Where some cleansers can leave my skin feeling tight or looking dry, I hoped this oilier balm formula would have the opposite effect. With this in mind, I assessed how moisturised, relaxed and glowy my skin appeared after using.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Lucy Smith has been writing for IndyBest since July 2024 and, in that time, has reviewed several cleansing products, including Elemis’ pro-collagen cherry cleansing balm, The Inkey List’s cream-to-milk cleanser and – another CeraVe product – the balancing airfoam cleanser. When it comes to CeraVe, she’s well-versed on the brand and has reported on a number of its new launches. From the skin renewing eye cream to the vitamin C serum, Lucy’s familiar with CeraVe’s affordable formulas and, when speaking to experts and dermatologists about specialist skin conditions (for instance, psoriasis), has even been recommended products from the brand. Here’s how she got on with its latest launch, the make-up removing cleanser balm.
