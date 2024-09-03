Forget NuFace, this £40 microcurrent device is seriously sculpting

Ever since gua shas became all the rage back in 2020, it’s been one face gadget after another, but when I tell you this £40 microcurrent tool from Beautypro is the one, I’m not kidding.
As a beauty writer, I’ve tested everything from LED face masks to cryo globes and sonic-powered face cleansing brushes. It’d be fair to say there are plenty of fads in the skincare industry and a lot of them will set you back a pretty penny, but I think I might have found a sweet spot hero product for affordability and results.
Beautypro’s T-bar device (£39, Lookfantastic.com) is cheaper than competitor brands, such as NuFace, Magnitone and Facegym, while offering – in the case of NuFace – more than 10 times more pulses per minute. Indeed, getting technical with the numbers, the NuFace trinity (£199 alone or £385 for the starter kit, Lookfantastic.com) offers 8.4 pulses per second, according to its FDA report; if I scale that figure up to the minute I can then see that it, with 504 pulses per minute, pales in comparison to the T-bar’s promise of a whopping 6,000 pulses per minute.
Naturally, I had to put the product to the test to make sure these many pulses, which work to boost collagen production (in theory), were more than mere marketing lip service. Keep reading to see how I got on.
Before testing, I spoke to Kimberley Medd, the skin expert and clinic lead at Face the Future, to determine what I might be looking to get out of the T bar. She told me that “beauty tools such as a gua sha are popular to use as a technique for lymphatic drainage, but you’ll see more benefits from devices with additional properties”. For the uninitiated, lymphatic drainage is a type of massage designed to stimulate excess lymph fluid (often in swollen areas) back into circulation.
“Facial tools that also have elements such as vibrations, like with a T-bar facial device, do more than just aid lymphatic drainage. They also decongest the under eyes, minimise dark circles, boost collagen production, clarify acne-prone skin and boost oxygen levels and circulation,” she adds.
“The skin is stimulated through pulses whilst also being stretched with outward movement of the tool, used for lymphatic drainage. A jade roller or T-bar tool is going to be more gentle for light pressure on the skin, acting less abrasive than a Gua Sha or tool that has prominent curves, whilst also achieving high results with the added vibration.”
With Medd’s kernels of wisdom in mind, I set about using the T-bar in the areas mentioned: the under eyes, my acne-prone cheeks and any zones in need of de-puffing, namely my jawline. I pulled the bar slowly in upwards and outwards motions across my face, and downwards around my chin and jawline, allowing the bar at least 60 seconds in each area. All in all, I’d estimate the process took around five to seven minutes with each use.
I used the bar on nights when I applied a face oil (around every two to three nights a wekk) for more slip and less resistance. I used the product for around three weeks, noting both immediate differences and long-term changes to the state of my fine lines, puffiness, dark circles and acne.
Beautypro T-bar device
Size: 18cm x 6.5cm x 4cm
Materials: ‘Conductive’ materials to help carry the pulses
Power source: Battery
Suitable for: All skin types, specifically mature and acne-prone
Why we love it
Compact design, easy to clean
Gentle feel on skin
Helps skincare products to permeate the epidermis (outermost layer of the skin)
Notable difference in crow’s feet
Continue reading...
Waterproof and suitable for use on wet skin, the Beautypro T-bar is a nifty little device that fits into the palm of your hand. The bar itself is less than 0.5cm thick and only 2cm to 3cm wide, so it’s petite enough to sit comfortably in the hollows under cheekbones and the jawline, as well as in and around the eye area.
Using the device right before bed, the process of sculpting with the T-bar was quite mindful and helped to ease me into a deep sleep. The feel of the device is a gentle hum: powerful enough to stimulate a light movement across the skin and yet not so intense it caused any numbness.
I found it a great help in terms of saturating my skin thoroughly with the retinol and serums I had in circulation, rather than them ending up on my silk pillowcase. I also noticed that the metal-type bar felt soothing around my eye area, while on my cheekbones and jawline, it seemed to help with the ‘moon face’ effect I often see as tiredness sets in.
Of course, it didn’t dissolve my double chin, but it did, however, help to energise my skin and I saw a reduction in whiteheads and blemishes around my cheeks. As for its long-term anti-ageing, collagen-boosting effects? I could be going mad, but I feel as though my crow’s feet are significantly less pronounced than this time six months ago. Granted, multiple factors will be at play – eye creams, water consumption and the like – but I don’t doubt the T-bar had a role.
For less than £40, Beautypro’s T-bar has impressed me as much, if not more than, the premium devices I’ve tested in the past. In all honesty, I’m just not convinced that spending £100-plus will result in your skin magically transforming to its pre-teen youth, acne and fine-line-free.
For me, the T-bar does everything I’m looking for in terms of helping skincare to sink in, stimulating the skin and adding a bit of mindfulness to my evening routine. As for its anti-ageing properties, my immediate response has been positive with my crow’s feet looking somewhat less visible. Realistically, I think I’d have to give it 10-20 years on that front for a definitive answer but, for the value, the T-bar gets my vote as a worthwhile microcurrent tool.