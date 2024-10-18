Jump to content
Perricone MD’s foundation left my skin looking flawless – and it has 70% off now

The lightweight, serum-like foundation left my skin glowy – don’t let this one pass you by

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 18 October 2024 14:29 EDT
It feels weightless on the skin
It feels weightless on the skin (Perricone MD/The Independent)

Perricone MD has been a brand on my radar ever since the hallowed YouTube days of 2014 when skincare guru Caroline Hirons shared her love of the brand’s chia seed serum (was £85, now £68, Lookfantastic.com).

Fast forward 10 years, and after a makeover for the ‘no makeup’ collection in 2019, my obsession with the brand returned, reuniting me with the SPF20 serum foundation (was £52, now £15, Lookfantastic.com).

Promising to leave the skin flawless and with a weightless finish – more on that later – I didn’t think I could find more praise for the product with a list of benefits and unique features already as long as my arm; until that is, the formula was reduced by a hefty 71 per cent earlier this month.

With a deal this good, I wanted to take you through everything you’ll need to know to head to the checkout as an informed purchaser, from texture to shade range. Though, I wouldn’t hang about, a reduction this big isn’t likely to stick around for long.

How I tested

(Left) without foundation, (middle) with only foundation and (right) with a full face of make-up
(Left) without foundation, (middle) with only foundation and (right) with a full face of make-up (Lucy Smith)

Applying the foundation on bare skin, I used a buffing brush to blend around two droppers worth of liquid onto my skin before continuing my usual make-up routine with bronzers and powders. I paid attention to the feel of the product, both immediately and as the day wore on, noting texture, weight and consistency, as well as how compatible the formula was with my oily skin and other make-up products. Keep reading for my full results.

Perricone MD no makeup foundation serum SPF20

perricone md no makeup foundation serum deal indybest
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: Eight
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, peptides and zinc oxide (SPF)
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: No, but does include daisy extract
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Still leaves your complexion looking like ‘skin’
  • Take note
    • Pipette is a little bit hit and miss

While I had a bit of trouble getting enough product from the pipette onto my make-up brush, this was my only qualm with the Perricone MD foundation. It was easy to blend and slippy enough without drying out for me to achieve the ultimate seamless finish. I’d go as far as to say that I probably could have applied it with my fingers as it really is comparable to a serum in feel: liquidy and easy to distribute.

I enjoyed how it has a more skincare focus than traditional foundations and I could certainly feel the hydrating impact of the glycerin upon application, as well as after a few hours of wear. I’d imagine the added peptides (two different types) would be a big bonus for more mature skin, too, with an anti-ageing appeal and a more hydrating texture for dryer, post-menopausal skin.

My cream bronzer did make the foundation budge ever so slightly, but this could entirely be the fault of the stiff blending brush I was using. As for the final finish, I loved how my skin appeared less red (as you can see above) without appearing flat. In terms of how it looked on my oily skin, I’m pleased to confirm that the Perricone MD formula did not prompt any excess shine as the day progressed.

The verdict: Perricone MD no makeup serum foundation SPF20

With the perfect amount of winter sun protection (because, yes, you should be wearing SPF all year round), an everyday-friendly level of coverage and killer affordability right now, I would not hesitate to repurchase Perricone MD’s no makeup foundation. It left my skin glowy without shine, concealed without heaviness and it was super quick to apply which, for me, is a must on work days. Don’t let this one pass you by, everyone.

