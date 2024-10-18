Perricone MD no makeup foundation serum SPF20
- Size: 30ml
- Shades: Eight
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, peptides and zinc oxide (SPF)
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Fragranced: No, but does include daisy extract
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Still leaves your complexion looking like ‘skin’
- Take note
- Pipette is a little bit hit and miss
While I had a bit of trouble getting enough product from the pipette onto my make-up brush, this was my only qualm with the Perricone MD foundation. It was easy to blend and slippy enough without drying out for me to achieve the ultimate seamless finish. I’d go as far as to say that I probably could have applied it with my fingers as it really is comparable to a serum in feel: liquidy and easy to distribute.
I enjoyed how it has a more skincare focus than traditional foundations and I could certainly feel the hydrating impact of the glycerin upon application, as well as after a few hours of wear. I’d imagine the added peptides (two different types) would be a big bonus for more mature skin, too, with an anti-ageing appeal and a more hydrating texture for dryer, post-menopausal skin.
Read more: Our favourite CeraVe products are currently reduced
My cream bronzer did make the foundation budge ever so slightly, but this could entirely be the fault of the stiff blending brush I was using. As for the final finish, I loved how my skin appeared less red (as you can see above) without appearing flat. In terms of how it looked on my oily skin, I’m pleased to confirm that the Perricone MD formula did not prompt any excess shine as the day progressed.