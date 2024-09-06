Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Giorgio Armani’s luminous silk foundation has been the talk of the make-up industry ever since its inception in 2000.

Back in the day, it was used at Fashion Week as one of the only radiance-boosting foundations, according to make-up artist Hiromi Ueda (of Molly Goddard and Bottega Veneta). And now, almost a quarter century later luminous silk is still as much an icon even in an industry that’s over-saturated with glowy, illuminating skin bases.

Promising buildable coverage and a weightless feel, Giorgio Armani luminous silk (was £46, now £35.88, Lookfantastic.com) is available in 40 inclusive shades and, right now, is £10 off. This rare deal puts the brand’s high-end formula at mid-range Anastasia Beverly Hills and IT Cosmetics prices. Keep reading for more information plus the link to buy it now.

Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation: Was £46, now £36.80, Lookfantastic.com

If you’re not familiar with luminous silk, the foundation boasts skin-boosting ingredients, such as hydration-attracting glycerin and benzyl salicylate. But it also contains salicylic acid to benefit acne-prone skin.

In our review of the best foundation for mature skin, our review said that “the oil-free formula is suitable for all skin types and offers buildable, medium coverage”. The base aids skin smoothing “with sophisticated subtlety, which is why it is so good for mature skin” and added that the glycerin provided “lasting hydration”.

All in all, our writer was “wowed by the fondant-like way it glides on and melds with the complexion,” and enjoyed how it amplified the healthy appearance of the skin in photos. “It will show you in the best light,” they said.