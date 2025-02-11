This No7 primer beats Bobbi Brown’s face base – and it’s £30 cheaper

The Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base is the stuff of beauty legend and, having been in the industry for more than 20 years now, it’s practically become etched in beauty history. While founder and make-up artist Bobbi Brown is no longer at the helm of the brand, the product and its formula remain iconic as ever. In fact, one pot of the liquid priming gold sells every 30 seconds – yes, it’s really that good.

By comparison, No7’s pro-artist range is relatively new, only launching to customers in the latter half of October 2024. The collection release prompted much excitement in the make-up sphere with everyone from TikTok’s creator of the year – Kyra-Mae Turner – to beauty reviewers ‘The Lipstick Lesbians’ – Alexis Androulakis and Christina Basias – wowing at the brand’s new cream bronzer, blushes and more.

Now, its come out of the woodwork that the pro-artist line’s runway radiance primer (£19.95, No7beauty.co.uk) bares a pretty noticeable likeness to, you guessed it, Bobbi Brown’s vitamin enriched face base. The question is whether this comparison is mere conjecture or a measure of actual effectiveness. So, I got to work testing the two formulas side-by-side in a bid to find out. Scroll for my honest verdict.

Why you can trust my review

As a journalist with many years of experience in the beauty field, I’ve garnered heaps of knowledge on how to properly prep the skin to eek the most out of your make-up. For instance, I spoke to MUA Florrie White for her top tips on make-up application and, regarding this review’s comparison to Bobbi Brown, I even interviewed one of the brand’s own make-up artists, Hollie Ellis. Covering everything from oily skin moisturisers to bronzers, I’ve become familiar with the ingredients you do and don’t want to put on your skin and, in terms of testing, I always give the products involved an even playing field upon which to perform.

How I tested

open image in gallery I applied the same amount of each formula to the left and right sides of my face, respectively ( Lucy Smith )

Given that both formulas feature a base of skincare ingredients, I applied the two primers to clean skin, using each on a different half of my face. I then proceeded to apply my everyday make-up as usual across the entire face. To accurately compare the different creams, I paid attention to texture, scent, feel (both initially and as the day wore on) and, chiefly, how the formulas affected the appearance of my skin over the course of several hours. Here’s how No7’s £20 formula fared.