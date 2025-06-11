How I achieve the perfect brows fast (with just this one product)

Benefit precisely, my brow pencil
- Shades: 12
- Shade tested : Warm deep brown
- Why we love it
- Precise tip
- Impressive staying power
- Great shade range
- Takes 10 seconds to get desired look
Not too thin to be fiddly but precise enough for definition, Benefit’s bestselling brow pencil boasts an ultra-fine tip for a natural-looking effect. The tip can be used to draw hair-like strokes, to create a fuller and volumious brow. The pencil has a twist-up retractable design, which means there’s no need for sharpening, while the spoolie brush on the oppostite tip helps to blend and buff out the product, for a softer effect.
Filling in any sparseness but also creating a more defined arch, I use it to even out my brows (mine are certainly not twins, but odd sisters) before feathering out the arches.
I opt for a colour one shade darker than my natural brows, for a bolder look, but there are 12 shades to choose from. The pigment is rich, while the colour lasts a good 12 hours (my brows look just as defined on the morning commute as they do in a late-night bar). Other formulas on the market tend to fade or smudge towards the end of the day but Benefit’s formula impressively stays put.
What’s more, the full look takes me less than 10 seconds, and there’s little room for error, thanks to the foolproof spoolie and well-formulated pencil.