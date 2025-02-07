This £5 hair spray rivals Color Wow’s £27 dream coat for delivering shine

Tresemmé lamellar shine ultra gloss spray for shiny hair
- Size: 200ml
- Why we love it
- Nicely scented
- Boosts shine
- Works as a heat protectant
Tresemmé’s lamellar shine spray is designed to be used on either damp or dry hair, boosting shine, tackling frizz and working as a heat protectant – the three-in-one formula is great for those looking to cut down products in their routine. It’s packaged in a slim, black, 200ml tube and application takes seconds, with just a few spritzes needed from the roots to the ends of your hair. Make sure to spray from around 25cm away, to avoid product build-up, and then comb through your strands with a brush or your fingers, for even coverage.
As soon as I started to blow-dry my hair, I could see the shine-enhancing results. Equally, my frizz-prone hair was significantly tamed, with flyaways less obvious.
Owing to my thick hair, some products can leave a sticky residue in my strands or make my locks feel stiff. To avoid this, I tend to use Color Wow’s lightweight formula but Tresemmé’s spray is just as weightless in my hair, with strands feeling silky soft. Similarly, hair doesn’t look greasy after using this product, which is another risk of some shine-boosting formulas.
The finished look is as close to glass hair as my naturally waved hair allows. My locks looked glossy, shiny and smooth, while any frizz was tamed. Plus, the formula has an almost honey scent that lingers in your hair long after use (it’s subtle enough for those who usually steer clear of fragranced formulas).
The shine and soft feel of my hair lasted long into the day and the formula can also be used on dry hair, whether as a glossy top-up or heat protectant before styling. For just £5, there are few hair products that offer such stellar value for money.