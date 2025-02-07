Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

This £5 hair spray rivals Color Wow’s £27 dream coat for delivering shine

claims to boost shine, tame frizz and protect against heat

Daisy Lester
Friday 07 February 2025 16:48 EST
I swapped Color Wow’s formula for this budget buy
I swapped Color Wow’s formula for this budget buy (iStock/The Independent)

Shiny hair is as covetable as it gets. From TikTok’s ‘glass hair’ trend to Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie’s enviable ultra-glossy strands, liquid-like locks have never been more desirable.

There are plenty of reasons why hair can look dull and deflated. “Natural environments, weather and normal habits can cause dryness,” says celebrity stylist James Lear. “However, the main culprit is usually external aggressions such as over-colouring (bleaching in particular) or heat damage from hot tools.

While simple fixes such as switching up your shampoo, not using straightening irons and getting regular trims can all help the cause, sometimes you need a more immediate shine boost. Think Color Wow’s cult dream coat spray (one sells every five seconds, reportedly) or Ouia’s in-shower hair gloss (every beauty editor’s worst-kept secret). Lear says “using products that are specified for the problem you’re experiencing (dryness or breakage)” can make a big difference. “Regularly using oil on your hair, before blow drying, before styling, to finish and in between washes, can also help massively,” adds Lear.

Tresemmé has now entered the conversation with its new lamellar shine spray. Already relatively affordable at £10, you can currently get it for just £5 at most retailers, saving you £22 compared with the price of Color Wow’s product.

The Tresemmé formula is powered by lamellar technology – a treatment that delivers active ingredients deep into the hair shaft, effectively repairing damage and providing shine. “Lamellar water conditions your hair through the inclusion of particles called lamelles, which, in short, work to deposit active conditioning ingredients into the areas that need it most inside each strand, not just on the surface,” explains Lear.

That’s not all, though, as the budget buy also promises to smooth strands and combat frizz, while offering heat protection up to 230C. “Heat is a huge aggressor to the texture and condition of your hair,” says Lear. “By adding heat protection, you are adding a protective barrier to the hair from the heat tool, but you're also locking in moisture and helping to prevent frizz.” Plus, he explains heat protectants can preserve the hair’s active ingredients and oils, which, in turn, “creates hair that looks shinier, and feels much softer and more flexible.”

I put the Tresemmé lamellar shine spray to the test, to find out just how well the budget-friendly product performs.

Related

How I tested

The spray can be used on dry or damp hair
The spray can be used on dry or damp hair (Daisy Lester)

I’ve been using Color Wow’s dream coat spray for around a year. Helping to tame my naturally frizzy hair while boosting its shine and protecting against heat styling, it’s a non-negotiable in my routine. So, I wanted to see if Tresemmé’s new £5 formula rivals the more premium buy. Spraying the product around 25cm away from wet hair and combing through with my fingers, I dried my hair with my usual method (using the Dyson airwrap) to test its gloss credentials. Considering the ease of application, the look and feel of it in my hair and the finished results, here’s my verdict.

Tresemmé lamellar shine ultra gloss spray for shiny hair

Tresemme shine spray
  • Size: 200ml
  • Why we love it
    • Nicely scented
    • Boosts shine
    • Works as a heat protectant

Tresemmé’s lamellar shine spray is designed to be used on either damp or dry hair, boosting shine, tackling frizz and working as a heat protectant – the three-in-one formula is great for those looking to cut down products in their routine. It’s packaged in a slim, black, 200ml tube and application takes seconds, with just a few spritzes needed from the roots to the ends of your hair. Make sure to spray from around 25cm away, to avoid product build-up, and then comb through your strands with a brush or your fingers, for even coverage.

As soon as I started to blow-dry my hair, I could see the shine-enhancing results. Equally, my frizz-prone hair was significantly tamed, with flyaways less obvious.

tresemme dream coat dupe spray
The final results (Daisy Lester)

Owing to my thick hair, some products can leave a sticky residue in my strands or make my locks feel stiff. To avoid this, I tend to use Color Wow’s lightweight formula but Tresemmé’s spray is just as weightless in my hair, with strands feeling silky soft. Similarly, hair doesn’t look greasy after using this product, which is another risk of some shine-boosting formulas.

The finished look is as close to glass hair as my naturally waved hair allows. My locks looked glossy, shiny and smooth, while any frizz was tamed. Plus, the formula has an almost honey scent that lingers in your hair long after use (it’s subtle enough for those who usually steer clear of fragranced formulas).

The shine and soft feel of my hair lasted long into the day and the formula can also be used on dry hair, whether as a glossy top-up or heat protectant before styling. For just £5, there are few hair products that offer such stellar value for money.

  1.  £5 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Tresemmé lamellar shine ultra gloss spray for shiny hair

Tresemmé’s new lamellar spray easily rivals Color Wow’s £27 dream coat spray. The three-in-one formula boosts shine, tames frizz and works as a heat protectant, all for just £5. The product is near-weightless on hair and a breeze to apply, with the glossy results lasting all day. Sometimes, budget is best.

Looking for more salon-worthy recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best shampoos and conditioners

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in