The Ordinary’s scalp serum instantly cured my dry flaky scalp

As a teenager during the height of the emo subculture, the cool thing to wear was black a hoodie, a black top, and black jeans. But, much to my dismay, I could never wear black, as flakes from my dry scalp were starkly visible if I did, dusted around my neck and shoulders. This was exacerbated by the high frequency of hair flicking and fringe adjustment that went on during those dark couple of years.

Throughout this time and into my early 20s, I suffered with scalp issues. I got used to swiping at my shirt collars and around the neckline of my jumpers, disappointed every time the flakes had reappeared. I grew out of the teen angst phase but remained ever-conscious of the colour of my clothing. Light colours would camouflage the flakes more easily but if I thought about overcoming my self-esteem issues and choosing a black T-shirt, I would feel the disappointment all over again when the flakes starting falling. And forget about a dark red pillowcase or a navy blue sofa cushion.

Speaking to The Independent, trichologist Deborah Maguire says: “Up to 50 per cent of people will experience dandruff at some point in their lives. A dry, uncomfortable scalp can affect more than just your hair. It can impact confidence, increase self-consciousness, and even disrupt sleep due to itchiness.” She adds: “Since scalp concerns are common but rarely discussed, many people suffer in silence. The persistent nature of scalp conditions can lead to a cycle of stress, which can actually worsen the effects.”

It wasn’t until my mid-20s that I discovered scalp moisturisers – having tried everything under the sun from T-gel shampoo to diet changes – and my interest was piqued immediately. After we wash our faces, we apply moisturiser to keep our skin hydrated. Equally, after a shower, we use body lotion to avoid dry elbows. But what about the skin on our scalps? Granted, there have been conditioning scalp treatments, oils and shampoos for a long time but these were all made to wash out in the shower. But there was nothing I could find for use after you’ve washed your hair that worked like a face cream does, locking in hydration and protecting my sensitive and itchy scalp.

But then I found a ray of hope in a little glass bottle. I was already a fan of The Ordinary’s products – it felt like the first brand to create affordable skincare that didn’t compromise on the quality of ingredients – so when I spotted the natural moisturizing factors for scalp on the shelf, with the words ‘leave-in treatment’ on the back, I bought it immediately.

How I tested

Following the simple instructions on the back I noticed how easy the applicator was to use, what ingredients I was putting on myself, how much of the product was needed for results and how quickly the serum acted. I have repurchased this product multiple times over the years, using the whole bottle each time. During use I made sure to apply after every shower (I’m a night-time shower fan) to experience the benefits consistently.

