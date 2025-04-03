Dyson supersonic and airwrap price slashed – but you need to be quick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s only one hair tool brand that’s always high on people’s wishlists: Dyson. From its futuristic supersonic hair dryer to the cult airwrap, the vacuum brand has become a bemouth of the beauty world since its first tool launched back in 2016.

Launched with great fanfare, the supersonic blew traditional models from the likes of BaByliss and ghd out of the water. Lightweight to prevent arm strain, sleek-looking and powerful to reduce blow drying time, the tool is also impressively quiet and boasts innovative airflow technology, to limit hair damage.

The supersonic has seen plenty of upgrades in the years since, with new attachments for different hair types introduced and refinement to the original design. Just this week, the compact version of the tool was launched to the public.

Then there’s the coveted airwrap. First launched in 2018, it changed the hair game thanks to its ability to dry and style simultaneously. The marker of any cult product, the airwrap has inspired myriad affordable alternatives, but you can’t beat the original. Helping you achieve a salon-grade hair-do at home, the tool is complete with a long barrel for curls, a coanda smoothing dryer for taming flyaways and a round volumising brush for a bouncy blow dry.

Both are staples of my own haircare regime, with the Dyson supersonic helping me to get out the door faster in the morning and the airwrap offering extra versality when styling.

If the price of the tools has put you off investing in the past, the good news is that Boots has slashed £50 off the brand-new Dyson airwrap i.d and the nural supersonic. But the deals are available for a limited time only – here’s everything you need to know.

Dyson airwarp id: Was £479.99, now £429.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Last year, Dyson levelled up the technology of the airwrap by launching the airwrap i.d. multi-styler. Just like its predecessors, the new tool focuses on hair and scalp health but with the added benefit of app connectivity. Using Bluetooth, it removes all the guesswork from hair styling. Based on your hair type, length and skill level, the MyDyson app will guide you through the styling steps, with the hair tool adjusting heat and airflow according to your locks.

By programming your hair profile on the MyDyson app (you will have to answer a series of questions, including details of your hair type, length and skill level), it’ll suggest a personalised styling routine for you. Plus, there are new attachments, including a conical barrel (the 30mm body tapers to a 20mm diameter tip) for more defined curls, a wave+curl diffuser and a blade concentrator attachment. Being such a new launch, I’m surprised to see it on sale at Boots – and you’ve got until 15 April to take advantage of the discount.

Dyson supersonic nural: Was £399.99, now £349.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson/Lucy Smith/Shei Mamona )

A hi-tech upgrade on the OG supersonic, Dyson launched the nural hair dryer last year. If you’re new to the supersonic range or in the market for a new hair dryer that will speed up styling times while keeping your scalp and hair healthier, I can attest to Dyson’s nural being well worth the investment. When I reviewed the hair tool, I found my hair looked shinier and felt far softer than it does after using other hair dryers. With an excellent attachment for taming fly-aways and a feature that cools down the tool automatically when it’s close to your scalp, the nural ticks all my boxes.

Plus, it earned a spot in beauty writer Lucy’s review of the best hair dryers for 2025, where she enlisted the help of journalist Sheilla Mamona. “After testing the Dyson supersonic nural on afro hair for a few weeks, I found it to be an absolute game changer,” she said. “Although it’s on the pricier side, the fast drying time and protection against heat damage make it a worthwhile investment if you dry your hair often.”

The deal is available until 15 April.

