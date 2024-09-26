The Dyson airwrap is £100 off thanks to this rare deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Dyson airwrap remains the gold standard for hair styling at home. First launched in 2018, it changed the hair game thanks to its ability to dry and style simultaneously.

The marker of any cult product, the airwrap has inspired myriad affordable alternatives from the likes of Shark, ghd and Revlon, owing to its more than £400 price tag.

If the cost has been putting you off, I’ve spotted a deal that will have you dashing to the online checkout, and it comes courtesy of Dyson itself. Slashing the price of the multi styler by £100, you can get the OG airwrap for less than £300. Besides events like Black Friday or discounts on refurbished models from Ebay, the airwrap is rarely on sale – so this is an offer you don’t want to miss.

Helping you achieve a salon-grade hair-do at home, the original airwrap is complete with a long barrel for curls, a coanda smoothing dryer for taming flyaways and a round volumising brush for a bouncy blow dry.

Streamlining your hair routine while giving you extra versatility when styling, the Dyson airwrap is a must-have in your beauty arsenal. Here’s everything you need to know about Dyson’s rare deal.

Dyson airwrap origin multi styler and dryer: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Dyson.co.uk

( Dyson )

The original airwrap has three attachments: a 30mm long barrel, a coanda smoothing dryer and round volumising bristle brush. From super sleek looks using the smoothing dryer to curly styles with the barrel and a volumious bouncy look thanks to the brush, there are endless styling options.

Naturally, we’ve reviewed both the original and newest version of the airwrap, which launched in April 2022. In the latter review, our tester praised the “well thought out attachments”, as well as the tool’s styling versatility. They applauded Dyson for the fact it feels as though the brand “really has thought about every hair type, texture, and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible”.

Meanwhile, the OG airwrap featured in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer commenting on the “plethora of attachments to pick from”, with the original barrel creating a “soft, voluminous, light curl”. Above all, our reviewer was impressed that they were able to achieve a “bouncy blow-dry look” in just 15 minutes.

While the latest version of the airwrap will set you back nearly £500, you can now get the original tool for sub-£300 thanks to Dyson’s deal. Deals on the airwrap are rare, so we’d suggest acting quick to avoid missing out.

