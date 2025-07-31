Dyson’s airwrap and supersonic hair tools have £100 off today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dyson’s hair tools are among the most coveted on the market, so it’s no surprise that the beauty industry goes wild with each of the brand’s new launches.

The supersonic (Dyson’s best-selling hair dryer) was the first of the brand’s beauty ventures – first joining its impressive ranks of vacuums and fans in 2016 – and, ever since, Dyson’s hair tool releases have continued to showcase the best in haircare innovation, but they don’t come cheap.

If you’ve yet to try one of these top-rated tools for yourself, you’ll be pleased to know you can currently secure some serious reductions on everything from the air wrap to the corrale straighteners.

In a sales event, the brand is coining ‘Dyson week’, you can save up to £100 on hair tools (and up to £150 on other select devices). This can only mean one thing: smooth, sleek locks for the rest of summer.

Dyson airwrap id, vinca blue/topaz: Was £479.99, now £379.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery The curly and coily iteration (pictured) includes a diffuser and combing tools for coarse hair types ( Dyson )

Discounted in its curly and coily variety, Dyson’s airwrap id styler boasts six attachments and a sleek faux leather case. After testing the device for an in-depth review, beauty expert Elena Chabo praised the tool’s “speedy and effective” performance, describing how it took her hair from wet to voluminous and curly with ease.

Elena made good use of the id’s functionality – which connects the airwrap to your smartphone, so you can input details about your hair and styling preferences – and explained how it can “halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair”. This is because the id technology will wrap, heat and cool your hair in one fell swoop, without you needing to change settings (or risk overheating your hair).

open image in gallery The device left our tester’s hair bouncy and full ( Elena Chabo )

As for the diffuser attachment, Elena was impressed by how “the speedy and effective Dyson airflow combined with the perfectly cupped diffuser design for undeniable results”. All in all, she found that the airwrap id excelled in its field and, with £100 off, now is a great time to try it for yourself for less.

If you fall into the straight and wavy category, you’ll be pleased to know the ceramic patina/topaz airwrap id is also reduced by £80 (£399.99, Dyson.com).

Dyson supersonic nural: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery The supersonic nural includes the hype-worthy coanda flyaway attachment, to minimise static ( Dyson )

When this model was put to the test as part of a roundup of the best hair dryers, Sheilla Mamona and I found that the device was a game-changer for straight and coily hair types.

open image in gallery ( Dyson/Lucy Smith/Shei Mamona )

While Sheilla enjoyed the comb attachment and remarked how it’s “ideal for simultaneously blow drying and detangling even the coilest curls”, I loved how the auto-react feature adjusts the dryer’s heat output to help keep moisture in the areas where your hair needs it. This deal is too good to miss for those after a glossy, smooth finish and salon-worthy locks.

Dyson airstrait straightener, prussian blue/rich copper: Was £449.99, now £349.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery Dyson's airstrait uses airflow to simultaneously smooth hair and minimise heat damage ( Dyson )

IndyBest’s global IndyBest editor, Eva Waite-Taylor, got her hands on Dyson’s airstrait straightener ahead of the crowds, and likened its results to those achieved in a salon. With her long, thick and slightly wavy hair, Eva was impressed to see how the wet-to-dry styler left her locks feeling “light and healthy”, not to mention “it still had a salon-quality bounce to it the following day”. As for the drying time, Eva compared her usual 45-minute routine with a considerably quicker 15-20 minute airstrait session, and found the device to be surprisingly quiet. Don’t miss out while this time-saver is reduced by £100.

Dyson corrale straightener, bright copper/bright nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery The corrale's flexible plates aim to style hair more thoroughly on a single pass ( Dyson )

If you prefer the versatility of a traditional hot-plate straightener, the Dyson corrale will be just the ticket. When assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones put this model to the test in her review of the best cordless straighteners. Using it for both straightening and curling, she found that the curved body of the tool was “ideal for creating loose waves” and the results lasted well.

The cordless design is an obvious advantage versus traditional straighteners, and offers up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling (making this model ideal for travelling, too). In fact, Sarah noted that the lack of wires means it’s “very easy to reach around tricky sections, such as the back of the head”, adding she was able to straighten her locks fully in just five minutes – far quicker than normal. Secure yours while this deal’s still available (and stock lasts).

