I didn’t believe this viral hair treatment would work – but it did

Finding a product that will successfully protect your hair against wind, rain and humidity is quite the task and yet, it’s one that Color Wow’s supernatural dream coat spray (£19.95, Lookfantastic.co.uk) promises to do. The brand’s been on the market for more than 10 years and is coveted by the likes of celebrities Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, and hair stylist Gregory Russell.

With such a lofty reputation, you’d be inclined to believe the claims of “waterproof hair” and “glossy results for up to 72 hours”, but, then again, you can never be too careful when making the decision to part with your hard-earned money so I took it upon myself to put the product to the test. I’ll be honest, I was initially sceptical.

Color Wow boasts a carefully curated product repertoire for – as its name suggests – coloured hair and locks in need of intervention. From the bombshell volumiser mousse (£19.20, Lookfantastic.co.uk) to the all-new money repair masque (£31.60, Lookfantastic.co.uk), the brand is somewhat of a one-stop-shop for fragile hair and has garnered quite the fanbase over the years.

According to the brand, dream coat sells once every five seconds, not to mention racking up more than 20 industry beauty awards attesting to its staying power. But what does a beauty writer think of the brand’s star product? Keep reading for my thoughts.

How I tested

open image in gallery I applied Color Wow’s dream coat onto damp hair before blow drying as usual ( Lucy Smith )

I applied the product liberally throughout the lengths and ends of my damp hair before blow-drying to a straight, sleek finish. For context, I have naturally wavy hair, so I was looking to see if the product could help maintain a straight finish. I assessed whether waves started to appear after exposing my locks to the UK’s tempestuous weather, testing its performance in wet and windy conditions. Here’s how it fared.