I swapped my Dyson supersonic for this more affordable hair dryer – and I’m not going back

The BaByliss air power pro is the brand’s sleekest hair dryer yet

Daisy Lester
Thursday 05 September 2024 11:37 EDT
The streamlined design is lightweight and portable
The streamlined design is lightweight and portable (iStock/The Independent )

Most of us remember getting our first hair dryer. You instantly felt glamorous and grown-up – and chances are it was from BaByliss.

The brand’s hair dryers remain as popular today as they were when Babyliss launched in the Fifties. Not only do its tools help you recreate a salon-grade bouncy blow-out at home, but they’re far cheaper than other market leaders (we’re looking at you, Dyson).

My first hair dryer was BaByliss, as was my first pair of hair straighteners (which I still have to this day). But with so many high-tech and multi-purpose launches from the likes of ghd, Dyson and Shark in recent years, BaByliss now has some fierce competition in the hair-drying game.

But the brand now has a new dryer, which uses advanced airflow technology and boasts a quiet, high-speed motor for fast styling. The sleek, streamlined design also feels thoroughly modern, which sets it apart from BaByliss’s other dryers.

How I tested

Testing the BaByliss air power pro
Testing the BaByliss air power pro (Daisy Lester)

I got my hands on the BaByliss tool, swapping my go-to Dyson supersonic hair dryer for the new air power pro. Testing its ease of use, the speed and heat settings, various attachments and considering the final results, here’s my verdict.

BaByliss air power pro hair dryer

babyliss air power pro hair dryer review
  • Number of attachments : Three
  • Speed settings: Three
  • Heat settings : Four
  • Cool shot: Yes
  • Weight: 380g
  • Why we love it
    • Fast at drying
    • Lightweight
    • Portable size
    • Various heat settings and airflow settings
  • Take note
    • The dryer gets quite hot in hand towards the end of a sessio

The super sleek and streamlined design of this dryer makes it travel-friendly and easy to stow away when not in use. Thanks to it being lightweight (weighing just 380g, the Dyson supersonic in comparison is 600g), I experienced no arm ache. While it’s small, it’s impressively mighty, working magic on my locks in no time at all. I was also impressed with the ultra-quiet fan which is great for shared spaces (and not waking up disgruntled partners early in the morning).

There are three airflow settings and four temperature controls, with the controls being perfectly placed for easily turning on and off. Of the four temperature settings, the coldest is great for reducing heat stress and setting your look while the hottest drys hair rapidly without any burning sensation. However, the tool does feel quite hot in hand towards the end of a session.

As for the attachments, there’s a diffuser for defining curls and two styling nozzles (one for thicker hair and one for finer) that help with precision. I’m prone to frizz when styling with heat, so I love tools with flyaway attachments. While BaByliss doesn’t have one of these, the styling nozzles did an impressive job of fighting frizz for a smooth finish.

The dryer works fast – I rough-dried my hair using the hottest setting before smoothing and styling with the larger of the two nozzles. The entire job took around 10 minutes, which is similar to the time it takes me when I’m using my trusty Dyson supersonic.

The verdict: BaByliss air power pro hair dryer

BaByliss’s air power pro hair dryer is a stellar alternative to pricier tools from the likes of Dyson and Shark. The small but mighty design is portable and lightweight, with the various customisable settings helping ensure the most comfortable styling session. The attachments cater for a range of hair types and lengths, too. Above all, it dries hair rapidly and effectively fights frizz for a smooth, sleek finish.

