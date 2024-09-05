BaByliss air power pro hair dryer
- Number of attachments : Three
- Speed settings: Three
- Heat settings : Four
- Cool shot: Yes
- Weight: 380g
- Why we love it
- Fast at drying
- Lightweight
- Portable size
- Various heat settings and airflow settings
- Take note
- The dryer gets quite hot in hand towards the end of a sessio
The super sleek and streamlined design of this dryer makes it travel-friendly and easy to stow away when not in use. Thanks to it being lightweight (weighing just 380g, the Dyson supersonic in comparison is 600g), I experienced no arm ache. While it’s small, it’s impressively mighty, working magic on my locks in no time at all. I was also impressed with the ultra-quiet fan which is great for shared spaces (and not waking up disgruntled partners early in the morning).
There are three airflow settings and four temperature controls, with the controls being perfectly placed for easily turning on and off. Of the four temperature settings, the coldest is great for reducing heat stress and setting your look while the hottest drys hair rapidly without any burning sensation. However, the tool does feel quite hot in hand towards the end of a session.
As for the attachments, there’s a diffuser for defining curls and two styling nozzles (one for thicker hair and one for finer) that help with precision. I’m prone to frizz when styling with heat, so I love tools with flyaway attachments. While BaByliss doesn’t have one of these, the styling nozzles did an impressive job of fighting frizz for a smooth finish.
The dryer works fast – I rough-dried my hair using the hottest setting before smoothing and styling with the larger of the two nozzles. The entire job took around 10 minutes, which is similar to the time it takes me when I’m using my trusty Dyson supersonic.