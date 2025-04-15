This Marc Jacobs daisy perfume has 40% off – and it’s perfect for spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Marc Jacobs daisy perfumes are renowned in the world of fragrance, and there are now 13 different iterations. From the original lemon-yellow daisy scent to the brand’s newer wild and glow variations, I’m a big fan of everything the collection has to offer, especially when it’s on offer.

Thanks to Lookfantastic, daisy’s ever so fresh eau de parfum has been reduced by a generous 40 per cent, bringing the price down from £59 to £35.40 (Lookfantastic.com). I’ve used the ever so fresh scent and it has a sweet aroma with key notes of orange blossom and mango.

Whether you’re a floral fanatic or more one for a gourmand, ever so fresh strikes a perfect middle ground, using the warmth of cashmere wood to round everything off nicely. So, if you’re on the hunt for a gift or a new spring scent, this limited-time offer is definitely worth snapping up ahead of spring.

Marc Jacobs daisy ever so fresh: Was £59, now £35.40, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery

Delving into the fragrance profile a little deeper, ever so fresh doubles up on florals with rose and, for a bit of warm-weather brightness, features notes of pineapple, too. When reviewing the perfume in my guide to the best Marc Jacobs daisy scents, I found that it had a potent aroma and an instant scent uplift.

As for its wearability, I think it’s a younger fragrance – the sort of sweet burst you might want to accompany you to a party. While those in favour of florals will enjoy a subtle bloom-like headiness, gourmand lovers might draw comparisons between the scent and a certain nostalgic candy – specifically, as I noted sour peach fizzy foam sweets.

Admittedly, it can be tough to persuade yourself of a perfume through a screen, but a saving of £23.60 certainly eases the decision making. In a nutshell, ever so fresh is daisy’s brilliant, sugary sibling and if you’re fond of fragrances like YSL black opium or Prada paradoxe, consider this Marc Jacobs as your next point of call. And don’t hang about – who knows how long this stellar saving will last?

